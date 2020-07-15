Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner Schuerrle

Berlin (AFP) - Borussia Dortmund announced Wednesday they had cancelled the contract of Andre Schuerrle by mutal consent a year early after the 2014 World Cup winner failed to make his mark in four years at the Bundesliga runners-up.

It was Schuerrle's cross in extra time during the 2014 World Cup final which Mario Goetze volleyed home to seal Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina.

The 29-year-old Schuerrle joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2016 for 30 million euros ($34 million), but failed to hold down a first-team place.

He was loaned out to Spartak Moscow last season after spending 2018/19 at Fulham.

"Looking back, it was a time with ups and downs, but also with many valuable experiences," said Schuerrle.

He is now without a club despite 57 appearances for Germany and 22 goals, including two in the historic 7-1 thrashing of hosts Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

His last international appearance was in 2017 and in the last four years, Schuerrle managed only 51 games and eight goals for Dortmund.

As the transfer window opened in Germany on Wednesday and closes on October 5, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told website Sport1: "It definitely wasn't a success story for either side.

"For this reason, it was better to cancel the contract prematurely."

Schuerrle's departure follows that of Goetze, who left Dortmund last month when his contract expired and neither party sought an extension.

Goetze failed to impress head coach Lucien Favre as Dortmund finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.