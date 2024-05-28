Dortmund aim to end Real's perfect Champions League finals run

Borussia Dortmund Coach Edin Terzic leads a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League final soccer match against Real Madrid. Marius Becker/dpa

Borussia Dortmund are out to end Real Madrid's perfect record in Champions League era finals on Saturday despite their underdog status, coach Edin Terzic has vowed.

"Our goal is to win the Champions League. To achieve that, you have to beat the champions. Anything is possible in one game. We want to break Real Madrid's streak," Terzic told reporters on Tuesday.

Real are record winners with 14 titles in the elite event and have won all eight finals since the former Champions Cup was rebranded Champions League in 1992.

Real's last defeat in a final was back in 1981 against Liverpool.

La Liga champions Real with stars including Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos are favourites on Saturday at Wembley and ousted title holders Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the previous rounds.

The 1997 winners Dortmund finished a modest fifth in the Bundesliga but in the Champions League topped a difficult group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United, and then ousted PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid and PSG.

"It is about breaking it down to this one game. I am absolutely convinced that everything is possible in one match," Terzic said.

"And if someone has shown what you can achieve in one match then it is us.

"We can achieve something big. Our clear focus is on the game on Saturday and we're preparing for that in the best possible way."

Terzic also said that Dortmund want to make up for last year when they failed to clinch the Bundesliga title on the final matchday by drawing 2-2 with Mainz, for themselves and their fans.

"All those who tried to lift us up for hours after the final matchday are travelling with us to London now. It would be time to give them something back," Terzic said.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck said the situation was different than last year because "we had something to lose against Mainz while now we have something to win."