Dorsey pitches into the ninth, Florida State beats Stetson 7-2 in NCAA regional opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Dorsey allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out seven over 8 2/3 innings to lead host Florida State to a 7-2 victory over Stetson on Friday in the opening round of an NCAA regional.

The Seminoles (43-15), the No. 8 national seed, move on to face the UCF-Alabama winner on Saturday.

Dorsey (6-4) scattered nine hits and walked only one. The junior college transfer barely missed pitching his first complete game, exiting after a single and Florida State error in the ninth.

Stetson (40-21), which won the ASun Conference Tournament, got a runner to third before reliever Brennen Oxford struck out Yohann Dessureault to end the game.

Florida State added to what was already the largest turnaround in the nation, winning 20 more games than last season.

The Seminoles jumped out with solo homers in the first two innings from Daniel Cantu and Max Williams, who opened with a leadoff shot over the right field fence in the bottom of the first.

Marco Dinges went 2 for 4 with a walk and Jaime Ferrer also had two hits for the Seminoles. James Tibbs III drew four walks and scored three runs.

Florida State did its scoring damage on just seven hits, while also drawing seven walks.

Isaiah Barkett had an RBI double for Stetson in the third. Dessureault and Brandon Hylton both had a pair of hits for the Hatters, who move into an elimination game.

Stetson starter Dylan Jacobs (1-2) allowed three runs in three innings.

