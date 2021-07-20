Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson is finally ready to have first football game

Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson was hired in 2019 but will finally coach his first game next month. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

In December 2019, former USC and Dorsey High running back Stafon Johnson was hired as football coach at his high school alma mater. Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, he’s yet to coach in a game.

It does appear that Johnson is finally ready to make his Dorsey head coaching debut. “Yeah, we’re going to have a football team this year,” he said this week.

Dorsey is up to more than 40 varsity players going into the start of practice on Monday. “I’m expecting more to come out once school starts,” Johnson said.

The Dons were unable to play any games last spring because of a lack of players. The big obstacle was getting players cleared through COVID-19 testing protocols and physicals.

That is no longer a problem because a local church is coming to school once a week to offer convenient testing for students.

Dorsey is scheduled to open its season on Aug. 20 against Fairfax. Johnson has been waiting to make his mark.

“It’s been rough, but I like the progress,” he said.

Quarterback Joshua Coleman, who transferred from St. Bernard but didn’t get to play last spring, is still with the team, Johnson said. Two other players to watch are receivers/defensive backs Kendell Burrell and Mychai Williams.

Another positive note for the City Section is that a spokeswoman for Riddell said helmets and equipment that have been sent to the company for reconditioning and recertification should be completed "within their requested time frame."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.