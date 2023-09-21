Dorka Juhász gets the And-1

The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins over the weekend.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The group start off by asking the question, "What the heck is going on in Chicago?" There's a lot of drama to come out of the Chicago Bears organization lately, and we're starting to wonder what's really going on. The trio also cover the Patrick Mahomes contract, the Nick Chubb injury and Deshaun Watson's future as a Cleveland Brown. Later, the hosts dive into buying or selling sound bites from press conferences from this week. They kick things off with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley on their 0-2 start, Garrett Wilson on whether or not the New York Jets locker room is with QB Zach Wilson and Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' 0-2 start. Next, they react to Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on his faith in his team, Matt Eberflus on the Bears' 12-game losing streak and Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos' early offensive communication issues.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sometimes, it's as simple as drafting players who are incentivized to play well.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Kareem Hunt is back with the Browns, the same team he's played with for the last four seasons.
Max Verstappen is a huge favorite after his win streak ended in Singapore.
Ford has sat behind the likes of Chubb, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs throughout his college and pro career. Now he gets his shot as a lead back in the NFL.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
Dan Titus examines the loaded shooting guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
The goal secured a critical group-stage point for Lazio and put Provedel on a very short list in the Champions League history book.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
The Chicago Cubs, mired in a 2-8 stretch, are reeling at the worst possible time.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.