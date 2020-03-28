Doris Burke, NBA Analyst For ESPN, Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

ESPN’s NBA analyst Doris Burke has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Burke discussed the symptoms she experienced on Friday’s episode of an ESPN podcast hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski, The Woj Pod. She said she realized her first symptom began on March 11, the same day Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The NBA announced later that day that it was suspending the 2019-2020 season after Golbert’s diagnosis.

Burke said she remembers turning to her colleagues on March 11 and saying, “Man, I’m so tired right now, and my head is pounding.”

“Looking back, those were my symptoms,” she said. “And we’ve heard so much, Adrian, about shortness of breath, fever, tightness in your chest, chills, body aches, etc. For me ... that really was my primary symptom throughout this, was this extraordinary fatigue.”

NBA analyst Doris Burke pictured alongside the Golden State Warriors after the team defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo: Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

Burke later added that she felt so fatigued between March 14 and March 17 that she “could not get out of bed for five minutes without needing to go back to bed and lay down.”

The NBA analyst noted that she had a “moral dilemma” about getting tested at the time, because she didn’t have the typical symptoms reported to be associated with the virus, and the fact that COVID-19 tests are in short supply in the U.S.

But Burke said she ultimately decided to get tested since she figured she likely had exposure to the virus considering the nature of her job and the number of people she encounters. She also noted her concern of potentially exposing the virus to her daughter and her daughter’s fiancé, who were staying with her.

Burke, who became the first woman to become a full-time NBA analyst on national television in 2018, told Wojnarowski that she has since been symptom free.

More NBA players, including Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant have tested positive for COVID-19 since Golbert’s diagnosis.

