Dorian Thompson-Robinson has visited Browns, 49ers, Raiders, Chargers, Eagles, Bengals

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was in Cincinnati on Tuesday, but that was not his only top-30, pre-draft visit.

Thompson-Robinson also has visited the Browns, 49ers, Raiders, Chargers and Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The Cardinals also have shown interest in him.

Thompson-Robinson is projected as a late-round pick.

He was a four-year starter for the Bruins and played five seasons, passing for 10,710 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. Thompson-Robinson also ran for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 of his passes for 3,169 with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ran for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns.

