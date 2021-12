Reuters

Those figures are up from the 503,480,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 27 out of 609,589,955 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Over 67 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.