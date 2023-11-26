Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws first TD pass, Browns trail 14-12

The Browns have scored 12 straight points to make it a contest with the Broncos.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw the first touchdown pass of his career on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line to make the score 14-12 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

The Browns went for two to tie the game, but the Amari Cooper couldn't reel in Thompson-Robinson's pass in the end zone.

Harrison Bryant caught Thompson-Robinson's first scoring strike.

The Browns trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but have since tightened up defensively to give the offense a chance to catch up.

Cleveland running back Jerome Ford has 61 yards on eight carries, good for a 7.6-yard average.