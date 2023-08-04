Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws blocks, TD passes in Cleveland Browns quarterback debut

CANTON — Dorian Thompson-Robinson made a number of plays during his Browns debut. One of the biggest had nothing to do with throwing the football.

Instead, it was throwing a block to help spring a second-half Browns rally in a 21-16 win over the New York Jets in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

As running back Demetric Felton Jr. started to reverse field after initially running into a wall of Jets at the line of scrimmage, Thompson-Robinson saw cornerback Jimmy Moreland coming his way. Like any good teammate would, the quarterback threw his body in front of the defender long enough to allow Felton the space to reach the end zone.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson calls signals in the second half of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton.

"That's all instincts," Thompson-Robinson said of the block. "I'm out there playing as hard as I can for my teammates. Coach (Kevin) Stefanski and (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) always preach to run through the football, even on the offensive side of the ball and being able to pick your brother up, so that's kind of what that was.

"I seen Felt was going to cut back and kind of how the hole was going to open up and all he had was one person to beat backside, which was the corner. So I figured I'd stick my nose in there real quick."

Thompson-Robinson's block helped the Browns get within 16-14 with 6:11 left in the third quarter. His arm then helped them finally get the lead in the fourth quarter.

It was almost fitting that the first fourth-quarter drive of the rookie's (preseason) career saw him go 4-for-4 passing for 44 yards. Half of those came on the final play of the drive, a 22-yard laser to Austin Watkins Jr. for a touchdown to give the Browns a 21-16 lead with 9:33 remaining.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. heads for a second-half touchdown with New York Jets cornerback Craig James in pursuit in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton.

"It was in one of Kellen (Mond's) first two drives where he had got the same play, same look, and I was obviously paying attention the whole time in the first half trying to get clues on their defense and signals and everything like that," Thompson-Robinson said. "So we had actually got the same look on my play. I figured if I could move the safety and the linebacker over a little bit, that I could have a chance backside, and that just so happened to work out."

That was the moment Browns fans had been waiting for since Thompson-Robinson was made the 140th pick overall in the fifth round of April's draft. While not catching the pre-draft buzz that some quarterbacks who went on the first two days of the draft, there was still a certain amount of intrigue in the player who set a boatload of records over the course of his UCLA career.

Thompson-Robinson came on in the second half after Mond, last year's third-string quarterback, started and played the entire first half. After starting 3-of-6 passing for 31 yards in the third quarter, he was 5-for-5 passing for 51 yards and the score in the fourth quarter.

Between those two quarters there was a 20-minute delay after the lights on the south side of the stadium went out. It was almost as if, when the lights went out, the quarterback turned on.

"So at UCLA they turned the lights off and we do a light show at the start of the fourth quarter, and it was the start of the fourth quarter so I thought that's what was going on," Thompson-Robinson said. "And it ended up being them saying that the lights were out. So I was just praying and trying to stay warm on the sideline, hoping they don't cancel the game or anything. But luckily we finished it out and it ended the way it ended."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) celebrates scrambling for a second-half first down against the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton.

There was certainly a Westwood vibe to the way the Browns offense turned on in the second half. It wasn't just Thompson-Robinson at quarterback, but him handing the ball off to Felton, his old college teammate.

Felton, who spent the first two years of his Browns career mostly playing receiver, had 46 yards on seven carries. He also had the touchdown he may not have scored without his fellow former Bruin blocking for him.

"It was super fun," Felton said. "I felt like it was, like I said, just back at UCLA making plays one night. I feel like he did really well with that drive. It was a long drive and he was making plays and it was just awesome to be by his side."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws blocks, TD passes in debut