The Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson had read and heard the comments about UCLA's unbeaten start not meaning much due to the quality of opponents it played. On Friday night, Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins made sure to make a statement with their first victory over a top-15 team since 2014. Thompson-Robinson passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in UCLA's 40-32 victory over No. 15 Washington in a matchup of unbeaten Pac-12 teams at the Rose Bowl.