Reuters

Russia's Wagner Group, a private militia controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, opened a military technology centre in St. Petersburg on Friday, the latest move by the Putin ally who has criticized the Kremlin's defence top brass over the Ukraine conflict. The opening of the "Wagner Centre" is seen as another step by Prigozhin to publicise his military credentials and take a more public role in shaping Russia's defence policy. It follows several steps to bolster his public profile in recent weeks, in contrast to years the businessman spent operating in the shadows and denying he was behind Wagner, whose contract soldiers are supporting Russia's army in Ukraine.