Dorian Thompson-Robinson set to practice Wednesday

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starting quarterback for Week 14 on Monday and he did so again on Wednesday while sharing news of Dorian Thompson-Robinson's progress toward a return.

Thompson-Robinson missed last Sunday with a concussion, but he was not on the team's pre-practice injury report Wednesday. That indicated a return to practice was in the cards and Stefanski said a short time that the rookie will be working with the team.

Stefanski also said that Thompson-Robinson remains in the concussion protocol, so it will be a limited session.

Joe Flacco started for the Browns in last Sunday's loss to the Rams and Stefanski said the team will continue to see how things play out this week before making any decisions about Sunday's home date with the Jaguars.