Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Miyan Williams headline Maxwell Football Club’s Weekly Honor Roll

UCLA is suddenly hot, an upset win last weekend over Washington giving a real jolt to the Bruins’ season.

It was the play of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson that helped lift UCLA to a statement win. With his arm and his feet, Thompson-Robinson was simply dominant for the Bruins.

Also dominant this week was the performance of a pair of running backs: Miyan Williams (Ohio State) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama). Both players made the weekly honor roll from the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Check out the six players who made this week’s Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll!

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

In an upset win over No. 15 Washington, Thompson-Robinson was like a video game. He was 24-of-33 for 315 yards with three touchdowns, adding 53 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown. Thompson-Robinson’s touchdown run saw him sidestep at the goal line as two Washington players collided and he strolled into the endzone. It was a strong performance on his way to being named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Stepping up for the injured TreVeyon Henderson, it was a huge performance from Williams. The junior had 189 rushing yards and five touchdowns as Ohio State very methodically put together a homecoming win over Rutgers.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

A couple weeks removed from winning the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, it was another good showing from Nix. Oregon has won four straight games, with Nix accounting for 302 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a win over Stanford.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

In Alabama’s impressive win at Arkansas, a win that put the Crimson Tide back atop the polls, Gibbs had 206 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. It was a breakout performance for Gibbs who in his previous four games had 172 rushing yards on 25 carries.

QB Jayden de Laura, Arizona

May not have heard about de Laura’s performance in Arizona’s weekend win over Colorado, but the sophomore quarterback finished with 484 passing yards and six touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Jacob Cowing balled out as well with 12 catches for 180 yards. Big offensive showing from the Wildcats.

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Lots of credit to Michigan, who went into a difficult Iowa environment and ground-out a very solid 27-14 win. Corum, as he has been all season, ran strong to the tune of 133 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. He seemed to get stronger as the game wore on.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire