Dorian Thompson-Robinson exits after taking hard hit, Broncos lead 24-12

The Browns are dealing with yet another injury to a quarterback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson had to exit the matchup with the Broncos late in the third quarter after taking a hard hit from linebacker Baron Browning that was flagged for roughing the passer.

Browning hit Thompson-Robinson high, which induced the flag. Thompson-Robinson was shown on the Fox broadcast with a bloody lip on the sideline when heading to the blue medical tent.

P.J. Walker entered the game for the Browns for Thompson-Robinson. Joe Flacco signed with Cleveland's practice squad this week but was not elevated to the active roster for the matchup with Denver.

Multiple reporters on the scene noted Thompson-Robinson headed to the locker room with a towel over his head.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Browns tried to get tricky with some action in the backfield. But running back Pierre Strong couldn't handle the handoff from Elijah Moore and fumbled well behind the line of scrimmage. D.J. Jones recovered the loose ball to give Denver an extra possession starting at Cleveland's 20.

The Broncos cashed in with a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to tight end Adam Trautman on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, making the score 24-12.