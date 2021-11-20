Dorian Thompson-Robinson connects with Kazmeir Allen for two huge UCLA touchdowns vs. USC

Trojan Sports

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was the story of the week leading into USC's rivalry showdown with UCLA, and for a moment it looked like he might make himself the story of the game. Dart gave the Trojans a jolt late in the third quarter when he started a possession with back-to-back downfield dimes to Gary Bryant Jr., connecting first for 28 yards and then dropping in a perfect ball for a 44-yard touchdown that could have pulled USC within one score after trailing most of the game. Instead, the Trojans went for a failed two-point conversion to make it a nine-point game and UCLA immediately answered with a 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown by Kazmeir Allen, who split the coverage unit up the middle before breaking left and racing untouched to the end zone as the Bruins also pulled away for a 62-33 win in the Coliseum.