Dorian Singer points to Caleb Williams in explaining his decision to transfer to USC

Former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer, the Pac-12’s leading receiver, is set to transfer to USC, continuing a trend of top wideouts joining the Trojans.

Singer earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors this season, recording 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions for Arizona. He his best game versus USC when he had seven receptions for 141 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in an Oct. 29 loss to USC, which included a career-long 73-yard reception.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound incoming junior said one of the appeals of playing at USC is having Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as his quarterback.

“He’s a playmaker and is great at getting the ball to his playmakers,” Singer said.

Singer is an electric talent. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound transfer should immediately become a top receiving option for Williams and the USC offense regardless of how the rest of the portal period goes.

The first NCAA transfer window, which is new this year, opened on Mon., Dec. 5, and will remain so through Jan. 18, 2023.

