Dorian Singer, the Pac-12's top receiver, is transferring to USC from Arizona

Arizona receiver Dorian Singer makes a catch while being defended by Colorado's Nigel Bethel Jr. on Oct. 1 in Tucson. Singer has committed to USC after entering the transfer portal two weeks ago. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

One of the best pass catchers in the Pac-12 is trading Arizona for USC, handing Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams a tailor-made replacement for his departing top receiver.

Dorian Singer led the Pac-12 in receiving yards last season (1,105) as the lead target in Arizona’s potent passing attack. But after entering the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago, Singer committed on Monday morning to USC, where he should pick up right where he left off as one of the conference’s top offensive weapons.

He certainly impressed USC’s staff during the Trojans’ trip to Tucson earlier this year. Singer torched USC during that October meeting, scoring three touchdowns while adding 141 yards as the Trojans narrowly escaped the desert with a win.

Singer’s arrival should ease the loss of top wideout Jordan Addison, who’s likely to enter the NFL draft after the season. But he’s hardly the only new weapon Williams will have at his disposal in 2023.

Five-star wideouts Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon and four-star Ja’Kobi Lane are all expected to sign with USC during the early signing window, which opens on Wednesday. Each could conceivably make an immediate impact next season, joining a group that already expects to return four of its top five receivers from a year ago.

But in Singer, who was named to the All-Pac-12 second team this season, USC adds an established weapon to its passing attack, one capable of stretching the field as Addison did this season. Singer was one of the best deep-ball receivers in college football in 2022, with 14 catches of 20-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ranked as the No. 14 overall available transfer by 247Sports, Singer is the third Arizona starter to be poached by USC via the transfer portal in the past week. Defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, another All-Pac-12 selection, and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace also committed to USC in recent days, shoring up two of USC’s thinnest position groups.

Pac-12 transfers under Lincoln Riley

The following players lhave eft Pac-12 schools to join USC during coach Lincoln Riley's tenure:

Story continues

2022

Kyon Barrs, DL, Arizona

Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona

Christian Roland-Wallace, CB, Arizona

Edward Czaplicki, P, Arizona State

2021

Eric Gentry, LB, Arizona State

Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Colorado

Brenden Rice, WR, Colorado

Travis Dye, RB, Oregon

Austin Jones, RB, Stanford

Carson Tabaracci, LB, Utah

Terrell Bynum, WR, Washington

Jacobe Covington, CB, Washington

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.