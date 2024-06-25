Dorian Jones, a 4-star guard, has Rutgers basketball in his final four

Ahead of a commitment next week, Dorian Jones has a final four that includes Rutgers basketball.

Rutgers is one of three Big Ten programs to make the cutdown for Jones, who is one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2025. He is a 6-foot-1 guard from Richmond Heights (Cleveland, Ohio).

The final four from Jones included Michigan, Missouri and Ohio State in addition to Rutgers. He also has a commitment date of July 1.

Rivals ranks Jones as the No. 67 recruit in the nation and the No. 15 shooting guard in his class. He is an explosive athlete on the dribble with the ability to pull up and knock down from range.

Jones is a playmaker with the ball in his hands and can create his own shot, get to the rim or knock down an open three. He is a pest defensively with a high work rate.

His final four was broken by Joe Tipton of On3:

NEWS: 4⭐️ Dorian Jones, a 6-foot-4 SG in the 2025 class, is down to four schools and will announce his college decision on July 1st, a source tells @On3Recruits.https://t.co/Mf3Yl2y6A6 pic.twitter.com/lBeftpsHcZ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 24, 2024

The Rutgers 2024 recruiting class is top 10 nationally and includes five-star forward Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey and five-star guard Dylan Harper.

