Dorian forces SE Louisiana-Bethune cancellation

(STATS) - Saturday's Southeastern Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman game was canceled Monday due to the expected effects of Hurricane Dorian on the Daytona Beach, Florida, area.

The game will not be rescheduled. Bethune announced its campus will be closed until at least Sunday.

"After discussions with their officials, we can certainly understand Bethune-Cookman's decision to cancel the game," Southeastern athletic director Jay Artigues said. "The safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans has to be the first priority."

Both teams have 1-0 records.