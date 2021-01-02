Dorian Finney-Smith with a dunk vs the Miami Heat
Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 01/01/2021
The Bulldogs coach was in the stands taking pictures with fans when a brawl erupted between his players and Tulsa.
Will Aaron Rodgers depart Green Bay after an MVP-caliber season? Will Bill Belichick leave New England before it turns ugly? There’s no shortage of meaty NFL plotlines in 2021The NFL’s general attitude towards 2020 can be summed up succinctly: What pandemic?Whereas other leagues ground to a halt, considered voiding their seasons, entered into complex bubbles or faced existential crises, the NFL thundered along, with the kind of bravado that is afforded only to the biggest and baddest and most-watched on the block.Some precautions were taken. Preseason was out. Mask mandates were in. But the bottom line was this: No matter the lineup, no matter the ridiculousness of the spectacle, no matter the health consequences, football will be played. And, in general, it was a success. Covid has the potential to embarrass the league in Week 17, the final week of the season, and we still do not know the extent of the health consequences, but for the most part the league got its wish: The season will be completed on time. As the calendar flips from 2020 to 2021, here are some subplots to keep an eye on. Aaron Rodgers’ futureAs of now, Rodgers likely has his name etched on the MVP trophy. Voters love a narrative, and the Rodgers Revenge Tour is a better narrative than ‘isn’t Patrick Mahomes droningly excellent?’ It’s the Michael Jordan syndrome. (Voters actually gave Karl Malone an MVP award during Jordan’s prime. That’s a real thing that happened.)But it’s not that long ago that the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the draft, that Rodgers’ future was up in the air, that the team had obviously selected his replacement, that it was just a matter of when not if Rodgers would leave.Rodgers has been terrific this season. His game has evolved. The improvisational off-script, jazz artist is still there, but he’s married that with the on-script rhythm that defined his early years as a starter. It’s a deadly combination.The power to decide his future now sits with Rodgers. He’s performing at an MVP level and could guide the Packers to another Super Bowl title. Green Bay will want to keep the 38-year-old around until he truly starts to decline. But will Rodgers take matters into his own hands this offseason? How upset was he really by the love selection? With possible quarterback openings in such hot spots as New England, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, could Rodgers look to push his way out of title town as the final act of this year’s tour? A franchise saleThe NFL as a whole has done a decent job of inoculating itself from the financial losses that have hit the majority of sports leagues during the pandemic. Rather than push games or add weeks, the NFL stripped back its preseason and steam-rolled ahead whenever there was a sign of a health scare. We are playing football! Who’s ready to play? Who’s watching? We’ll play them on Monday nights and Tuesday nights and Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings, the quality of the games or the health of the players be damned.That was a lucrative strategy for the league, as much as any league is making money in the Covid age. But the league is still made up of old-school owners who made the bulk of their money in an old-school manner. While several owners have stomached the financial hit to their sporting institution, plenty have taken significant losses in their non-sporting ventures.You only have to look over to the NBA to see how even the tech-savvy, self-dubbed ‘smart’ sport owners have been hit by the pandemic: Tilman Fertitta, the NBA’s latest owner, who paid a record $2.2bn for the Houston Rockets franchise in 2017, makes his money in casinos and restaurants. His operation has been reduced to 4% during the pandemic and he has been forced to take his company public, as well as accepting an operating loan from the league.There are similar issues in the NFL’s upper chamber. Some owners are feeling the financial costs much more than others, particularly those whose wealth is based on owning an NFL franchise. (The NFL remains the sports league with the most ‘legacy’ ownership families.)Nobody will be shedding a tear for the fattest of fat cats, but NFL franchises are notoriously hard to prize away from owners because they print money. The pandemic has changed that. The year 2021 could usher in a band of new owners as those current owners who’ve been most severely impacted by the pandemic try to recover funds. Will there be any Cam Newton takers?Newton’s one-year plan in New England was clear: Get himself to the smartest, most creative and consistent organization in the sport; show that he still had plenty of juice left, that he just needed a break; and then sign a mega-deal this coming offseason, be it re-upping with New England or elsewhere.But for as much as Bill Belichick has tried to sell the Patriots-Cam Newton experience to the media and fans this season as a success, it hasn’t worked. The Patriots’ offensive staff has been creative and mailable, working around Newton’s idiosyncrasies and lack of accuracy. But all too often when Newton has dropped back and attempted to play with some kind of rhythm, it’s looked like he’s trying to throw a medicine ballNewton’s health is the question here. He no longer has the same kind of zip on his fastball, and his throwing accuracy that was so-so even during the best of times has now completely fallen off a cliff.Perhaps the Patriots talk themselves into Newton for another season as a bridge to whatever the team’s quarterback future looks like. Perhaps they tell themselves he looked OK prior to his Covid diagnosis. Perhaps Belichick believes Newton, even with his flaws, will be fine once the Patriots are able to bring back the chunks of their roster that missed this season due to COVID. But that seems unlikely. It seems like Newton, the great pioneer, the paradigm-shifter, is ultimately shot. And if Belichick isn’t willing to indulge another season, will any other team? And if not, what does Newton do? Retire? Sit out another year and hope to heal? It’s hard to imagine Newton doing the rounds as a one-year hired gun on a ready-to-tank, rebuilding team. Is this it for Bill Belichick?It doesn’t feel like Belichick is slowing down. But, at some point, Belichick is going to walk away from the Patriots’ job. Belichick tried rolling things back for one more push this season, band-aiding together a roster that was missing the core of its defense due to Covid defections and which lacked a quarterback given Tom Brady’s move to Florida.Is Belichick, at his advanced age, post-Covid, ready and willing after a par year to start another rebuild? He has no quarterback, and the backbone of the roster that delivered the last Super Bowl is starting to creak – a majority have already or are expected to exit this offseason. Plus: Belichick’s staff is expected to be picked apart again during the offseason, both on the coaching side and in the Patriots front office. Is it possible he opts to walk away before things get ugly? The Justin Fields surgeThe Jaguars have locked up the number one pick in the upcoming draft. The selection is expected to be Trevor Lawrence, Clemson’s once-in-a-lifetime-type quarterback prospect. But as always in a draft cycle, expect there to be a run on Justin Fields, the Ohio State quarterback who would be the sure-fire top selection in a traditional year.And if former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer winds up as the head honcho in Jacksonville, look out. The chatter will increase. Leaks will flow. Trade offers will arrive.Lawrence should be the top pick, but there is a chance that Jacksonville switch spots with the Jets (for a significant haul). A JJ Watt tradeJJ Watt and the Houston Texans are synonymous with one another. But if Houston is looking to generate some kind of assets to be able to improve its roster this offseason, moving Watt is one of the only ways.The Texans have little to no draft capital and have one of the worst cap sheets in the league. They also have a jumbled roster that is the walking embodiment of the fractured front office that oversaw its construction over the past five seasons. Yet there, in the middle of it all, is Deshaun Watson, one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the league. Having a great quarterback fixes a lot. So for the Texans to leap back into contention, even with the roster holes and lack of flexibility in the market, could take as few as five to six smart moves. One way to open up some sort of flexibility, to increase the margin of error when trying to make such moves, would be to move on from Watt while he still holds value.It would be a difficult move financially and culturally, but it would also be a savvy one. And it would allow Watt to get a shot with a different organization, where he may get a shot over the next 24 months to advance beyond the divisional round. New TV dealsAs noted in the Guardian’s 2021 bold predictions piece, the NFL’s current round of TV rights deals are set to expire in 2022. As sports continue to be the sole place that networks can bank on to produce a large, live audience, and as the NFL continues to reign supreme as the biggest provider of live content (eight of 2020s 10 most-watched single telecasts were football games or post games) the bidding is expected to be intense and expensive.The league could look to re-up with its traditional broadcast partners. Or it could hand a more favorable deal to ESPN/Disney, with the possibility of Disney snagging itself a coveted Super Bowl and moving its broadcasts to ABC. Or it could offer larger packages to a streaming client, like Amazon Prime, in the hopes of getting ahead of the live sports streaming curve or to try to make up for some of the revenue the league and its owners lost in 2020.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A professional athlete with a zillion-dollar contract who’s barely old enough to rent a car from Enterprise gets into trouble. It happens so often we barely pay attention anymore, which was likely going to be the case when Dwayne Haskins, the underperforming quarterback of the Washington Football Team, was cut last week. It pays to be the anti-Black scold on sports television.
LaMelo Ball had his best night of the season on Wednesday, making history and proving he's a worthy top pick for the Hornets.
Florida coach Dan Mullen wasted little time identifying problem areas following his team's worst defensive season in more than a hundred years. Mullen fired secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray, according to a person familiar with the situation. English coached Florida's safeties the past three seasons, and Gray coached cornerbacks the last two.
"She's got all of the tools necessary to be a heck of a coach in our league," Gregg Popovich said before handing the reins to Becky Hammon Wednesday.
Brennan Carroll, the Seahawks’ run game coordinator and son of head coach Pete Carroll, will be leaving Seattle. The University of Arizona has hired Brennan Carroll to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under new head coach Jedd Fisch, himself a former Pete Carroll assistant. “Brennan and I have known each other for [more]
Edinson Cavani’s team-mates past and present have jumped to the defence of the Manchester United striker over his three-match ban for discriminatory language, with Ander Herrera claiming it shows the “world is going to s---”. The Uruguay striker had accepted a FA misconduct charge and “aggravated breach” of its race rules over his “Gracias negrito” Instagram post out of “solidarity” with the fight against racism. Despite his suspension, United insisted Cavani is “not a racist, nor was there any racist intent to his post” and, while dismayed the player had been charged, called on the FA to reinvest his £100,000 fine into anti-discrimination iniatives, a request the governing body seems set to honour. A spokesperson for the governing body told The Daily Telegraph: “The FA is a not-for-profit organisation which distributes all profits back into every level of the game each season. This includes investment into a number of key equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives across English football.” Yet Cavani’s ban has been met with disappointment by current and former team-mates. Former United midfielder Herrera, who played with Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, wrote: “If they ban you for that. The world is going to s***. Big hugs and stay strong Edi.” Cavani’s United team-mate Marcos Rojo, the Argentina defender, added: “Those who know you know the kind of person you are!!!”
As we tiptoe into 2021, the Sixers are still eyeing up James Harden, and a trade package is taking a little shape. By Adam Hermann
Nick Saban wasn't thrilled as he headed to the locker room at halftime of the Rose Bowl
Second only to the NFL, college football is America's most popular sport, with 47.5 million fans going to games in 2019, and their 392 regular season telecasts reaching more than 145 million unique...
Someone likes Ohio State's chances in the Sugar Bowl to the tune of a $1.3 million bet
Ohio State will be without starting guard Harry Miller, second-leading rusher Master Teague and defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson on Friday night. Ohio State released a list of 16 players who are unavailable for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Miller, a sophomore, is a key piece of the Buckeyes' strong offensive line and Teague has 449 yards and six touchdown sharing carries with Trey Sermon.
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is a major talent because be combines passing and running as a high level. Ohio State found out the hard way.
This should make you giggle.
In Westlake Village, Lakers star Anthony Davis just sold his amenity-loaded mansion with a movie theater and indoor basketball court for $6.6 million.
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out 7 with injuries vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Cincinnati came oh so close to toppling a Power 5 opponent on a big stage. The sixth-ranked Bearcats blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl on Friday, losing their perfect record when Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of Georgia's 24-21 victory. Once order was restored and Georgia kicked off, the Bearcats had time for one last play - a sack of Desmond Ridder for a safety as time expired.
The Packers suffered a serious blow on Thursday when left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice. On Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called the injury “just one of those freak things that sometimes happen” in the NFL. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he’s “still kind of in the grieving process” [more]
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tired of being traded. Cooks has been dealt from the Saints to the Patriots to the Rams to the Texans since the end of the 2016 season and the prospect of being traded again came up when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Bill O’Brien was making personnel decisions when [more]