Dorial Green-Beckham charged again, after jail sentence

Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was recently released from jail, after being sentenced to 90 days when a drug arrest violated his probation from a previous DWI arrest.

He now has more charges to worry about.

According to Harrison Keegan of the Springfield News-Leader, Green-Beckham was also formally charged Thursday with resisting arrest and possessing 10 grams or less of marijuana.

The two misdemeanors stem from the December incident, in which Green-Beckham was an unlucky bystander at a house where cops were executing a drug-related search warrant at another house. As they waited outside, Green-Beckham walked in with a bag containing marijuana.

When the cops raided the house, Green-Beckham jumped out of a window, before he was tased and arrested.

The former Titans second-round pick has been out of the league since 2017, when he was cut by the Eagles.