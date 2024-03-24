Dordt, Cumberlands to meet up in NAIA women's basketball national semifinals

Mar. 24—SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — The final four is set at the NAIA women's basketball tournament after Saturday's national quarterfinal round at the Tyson Events Center.

Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champion Dordt survived fellow GPAC foe Briar Cliff for a 65-62 win, with the Defenders improving to 33-2 on the season. Ethan native Karly Gustafson had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the win for the Defenders.

Dordt is the only No. 1 seed remaining in the bracket and it will face third-seeded University of Cumberlands (Ky.), which topped No. 1 Campbellsville (Ky.) 88-77 to reach the national semifinals.

Cumberlands, which won 87-80 on Friday over Dakota Wesleyan in the round of 16, shot 61.5% from the field on Saturday night and advanced to the semifinals for the first time thanks to twin guards Kassie and Kaylie Monday each scoring 20 points.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Carroll (Mont.) knocked out No. 4 Dakota State 71-56, ending the Trojans' season at 28-7.

Carroll moves on with a 28-5 record and it will be an all-Montana semifinal as Providence (Mont.) defeated No. 1-seeded Marian (Ind.) 78-68 in the quarterfinals, ending Marian's win streak at 31 games. The Argos are in the national semifinals for the first time and Carroll and Providence will now play for the fifth time this season, splitting the first four matchups.

Three of the four teams remaining have never advanced to the semifinals before, while Dordt is in the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

Monday's schedule includes Providence-Carroll at 6 p.m. and Dordt-Cumberlands at 8 p.m. The championship game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.