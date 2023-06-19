Dorance Armstrong broke out in 2022, expecting it again might be rash

By most accounts, Dorance Armstrong enjoyed a career season in 2022. His 8.5 sacks were more than he’s totaled in his previous four seasons combined and ranked him second to only Micah Parsons on the Cowboys.

Considered a consolation prize after Randy Gregory spurned the Cowboys at the alter (an agreed-upon deal with Gregory was nixed at the last moment over contract language), the four-year veteran was a critical piece to the Dallas defense. Now entering the final leg of the two-year, $12 million contract he signed last March, Armstrong sets out to see if he can build on his success from 2022.

At the age of 26, Armstrong is just entering his physical prime. The former fourth-round pick has improved every season as a pro and looks to cash in when he hits free agency next March. He proved to be a valuable part of the defensive line rotation (even logging snaps inside) as well as a top performer on special teams.

Yet with all of that said, there’s reason to believe the 6-foot-4, 255-pound DE from Kansas is due for a statistical regression.

Tracking the numbers

Considering how deep and how talented the Cowboys defense is, finishing second in sacks is no small feat. Yet, sack numbers are known to be deceiving and have been proven to be unstable year-to-year.

Pressures are known to be far more stable than sacks. Too many extra variables go into sacks that are out of a pass-rusher’s control. And since pressures often lead to sacks, tracking pressures is a good indicator of continued success.

According to PFR tracking, Armstrong tallied only 18 total pressures in 2022 – four less than his previous total in 2021. By this standard his pressure rate in 2021 was actually better than it was in 2022 since he logged more pressures in less pass-rushing snaps.

Complicating matters is the subjectivity of counting pressures. Pro Football Focus does their own play charting and they counted 40 pressures in 325 pass-rush snaps (12.3%) in 2022 and 35 pressures in 317 pass-rush snaps (11%) in 2021.

Regardless of which tracking source is preferred (PFR or PFF), the pressure numbers aren’t drastically different year-over-year, adding validity to the idea pressure is a stable stat while sacks can ebb and flow.

In other words, Armstrong’s 2021 sack total jumped up 70% in 2022, even though his pressure rate remained consistent. That alone is reason to believe his sack total is likely to regress back to his 2021 numbers (5) and his 8.5 career high isn’t likely to be repeated.

Crowded depth chart = less opportunities

A pass-rusher can only be as productive as his opportunities allow. Armstrong will have a tough time repeating his success in 2023 if he doesn’t get the same number of opportunities.

The Cowboys have done a good job of building a deep DE unit. Aside from Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence (who are likely to get as many snaps as they can handle), Dallas has the veteran Dante Fowler and second-year player Sam Williams to work into the DE rotation.

While Fowler could see a reduction in snaps in 2023, Williams is expected to see a sizable increase. Williams was handpicked by Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a season ago. The ultra-raw prospect from Ole Miss showed impressive traits as a rookie, logging four sacks and 11 pressures (22 per PFF) in his rotational role.

By PFF’s tracking, that’s a 13.3 percent pressure rate in his 166 pass-rushing snaps. It’s why many are pegging Williams for a breakout in 2023 and why everyone should expect the 24-year-old to see an increase in pass-rushing opportunities.

Williams’ increased role on passing downs will mean less opportunities for others. Parsons will certainly get his, as will Lawrence, but a case can be made Armstrong will be no higher than No. 4 in the pecking order this coming season.

At the age of 26, Armstrong is still on the up-swing and could easily be a more efficient player. But given the emergence of Williams and volatility of sacks, repeating his totals from 2021 may be more likely.

