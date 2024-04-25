Doran-Barr extends Hibs stay

Hibs defender Lauren Doran-Barr has signed a new deal to stay with the club next season.

The 24-year-old joined the Edinburgh side from Motherwell last summer and her contract was due to expire this summer.

“I’m pleased to extend my stay here at Hibs," Doran-Barr said.

"I have only been here 10 months or so, but I have played a lot of minutes and am looking forward to next season, continuing to develop in a full-time environment.”

Manager Grant Scott added: “Lauren is an important part of the squad and we have seen her progress in her short time at the club thus far."