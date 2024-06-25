How Is Doping Controlled and Regulated in the Tour de France?

MARCO BERTORELLO - Getty Images

It’s nearly impossible to talk about big races like the Tour de France without the question of anti-doping and drug testing coming up. While professional riders are subject to anti-doping year-round, both in and out of competition, it’s during the Tour de France that fans around the world tune in and have the conversation of “But is he clean?”

Anti-doping at this year’s Tour will be run by the International Testing Agency (ITA), which is contracted by the UCI, cycling’s governing body. The ITA has been managing anti-doping at the Tour since 2021 and typically tests riders’ blood pre-competition and during the race. Tests are then analyzed at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab.

According to Law In Sport, in 2021, all 184 participating riders were subject to a pre-competition blood test ahead of the start. During the race, 60 percent of the riders were tested, and 393 blood and 162 urine samples were collected. The GC leader and stage winners were tested after each stage.

However, there were also measures to keep an eye on the rest of the peloton and get specific about testing. “These doping controls were targeted based on several factors such as prior risk assessment, performance or intelligence,” Law in Sport noted.

According to the UCI, the rider’s Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) and intel gathered by the ITA’s Intelligence & Investigations Department are taken into account. Some samples may be kept for up to 10 years for further analysis.

The budget for anti-doping has only increased in recent years: According to the UCI, the UCI, UCI WorldTeams, UCI ProTeams, UCI WorldTour organizers, and men’s professional road cyclists approved a 35-percent budget increase for anti-doping that runs through the end of this year.

The budget increase largely has gone to investigations rather than more tests at races, according to Director General of the ITA Benjamin Cohen. “As the testing operations for this event are already at a vigorous level, the additional resources stemming from the decision of the cycling stakeholders to further protect the sport from doping will allow us to step up in other relevant areas of the clean sport program for the Tour de France and throughout the year,” he said in a press release. “Most notably, it allows us to invest more in intelligence and investigations, an area that has proven to be very effective and complementary to the testing regime.”

Last year, special attention was paid to race leader Jonas Vingegaard’s team, then Jumbo-Visma, and Tadej Pogačar’s team UAE. According to reports, within two days, Vingegaard was tested four times—a fact that his team manager applauded.

There are also mechanical doping and anti-doping controls now in place at races like the Tour. Since the mid-2010s, UCI officials have been checking bikes for motors across disciplines, and testing is done at the start of races regularly. If you’re watching the pre-race commentary during a stage, you may notice officials going around to bikes waving tablets over them. This isn’t some weird techno-benediction; the officials are looking for motors using mobile X-ray technology.

JEFF PACHOUD - Getty Images

Lest you think this is the stuff of science fiction, it has happened before: In 2016, at the Cyclocross World Championships, U23 racer Femke van den Driessche’s pit bike was found to have a small motor in it. The scene was dramatic: As UCI officials assessed her bike in the pit, she was seen ducking under the course tape and riding away. (She later used the ‘holding it for a friend’ defense that’s popular with athletes who are caught with banned substances.)

You Might Also Like