DoorDash named title sponsor of Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif. — DoorDash, the local commerce platform, has been named title sponsor of the June 11th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The DoorDash 250 will serve as the 12th race on the Truck Series schedule and host the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to Northern California for the first time since 1998. This event will be part of a tripleheader weekend that includes the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race and General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West event. This will mark the first time DoorDash has sponsored a NASCAR premier series race since entering the sport in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome DoorDash to our NASCAR race weekend and the return of the Camping World Truck series to Sonoma,” said Sonoma Raceway EVP and General Manager Jill Gregory. “It’s always exciting to have a new partner involved, especially a local partner like DoorDash who has made a big impact on our sport and our community.”

DoorDash first entered the world of motorsports in 2020 through a partnership with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and a founding partnership with 23XI Racing. In 2021, DoorDash expanded its engagement and connection to fans through a multi-year partnership with NASCAR, aiming to bring unique experiences to the track and create a more inclusive environment for racing fans everywhere. The wide-ranging agreement spans the sanctioning body and its 11 NASCAR-owned facilities.

DoorDash will look to deepen its connection with race fans by bringing the DoorDash experience to Sonoma Raceway over the coming years by highlighting local and regional favorites.

“We‘re thrilled to welcome fans as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World truck series race at Sonoma Raceway,” said Vanessa Carr, DoorDash‘s Director of Partnership Marketing. “We look forward to connecting with the racing community both on and off the track to showcase DoorDash as an essential part of race day while bringing exciting, authentic experiences to fans.”

The green flag drops on the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11. It will be preceded by the annual return of the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 at 2:30 p.m. The weekend will conclude with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Tickets to the event are still available, starting at just $40. In addition, kids 12 and under are admitted FREE. For more information, visit the Sonoma Raceway website or call 800-870-7223.