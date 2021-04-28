Door is still open for veteran LB K.J. Wright to re-sign with Seahawks

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks thought linebacker K.J. Wright would be signed elsewhere by now but are still in talks with the veteran free agent. The door remains open for Wright to re-sign with the team, although it likely won’t be until after the NFL draft.

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider sang Wright’s praises during their pre-draft press conference on Wednesday.

Carroll sat down with the linebacker recently and called Wright “one of the classiest players you could ever expect to have in your program.”

Wright has spent his entire career in Seattle since his selection in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of Mississippi State. He was signed to a four-year extension in 2014 and a two-year deal in 2019.

Another contract remains a real possibility, so stay tuned.

