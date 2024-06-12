Door still open for Man United to swoop in for Joshua Zirkzee as AC Milan’s issues with his agent persist

AC Milan are reportedly still facing problems in getting a deal over the line for Joshua Zirkzee, who is also on Manchester United’s radar

Reinforcing the striker position is believed to be a high priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS heading into the summer transfer window.

Despite showing glimpses of his brilliance and great potential, it remains crystal clear that Rasmus Hojlund still needs help up front.

United have been linked to a number of talismans in this respect including Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Victor Osimhen (Napoli) and of course, Zirkzee.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Zirkzee is a priority target for the Red Devils. In addition to AC Milan and Erik ten Hag’s side, the Dutchman is also attracting interest from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

It’s easy to see why some of Europe’s biggest outfits are pursuing Zirkzee.

He’s an intelligent forward who retains a niche ability for escaping tight spaces with finesse and swagger. Zirkzee is a master at facilitating build-up play and dropping deep to help his teammates in evading the press.

The Bologna star combines his amazing technical ability with a bewildering knack for dribbling. He’s an excellent carrier of the ball and despite being 6’4″, he’s agile enough and can expertly take on defenders.

It helps that Zirkzee’s numbers are equally impressive. In the 2023/24 season, the 23-year-old registered 11 goals and five assists in 34 Serie A appearances.

Milan are understood to be the side leading the race to land the Netherlands international. There is a belief that the player has also consented to the move but a previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that issues over agent fees were delaying the transfer.

It emerged that Zirkzee’s agent was demanding a €15 million signing bonus – a fee the Rossoneri are not at all eager to part with.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Zirkzee’s agent has reduced this sum significantly but an agreement has yet to be found and as such, a swift conclusion to the transfer is not imminent.

The news outlet states that this is the “last piece to complete the puzzle” before the Bologna number nine can seal his switch to the San Siro.

Corriere dello Sport mention that Zirkzee’s agent recently jetted to Milan to try and resolve the ongoing stalemate in an effort to guarantee his client’s move doesn’t fall through.

“Milan and Zirkzee’s agents are constantly in contact, telephone calls are made daily to try to reach an agreement on the figures.”

“The Dutchman’s agent had started with an exaggerated request of 15 million euros, the figure has dropped but, according to Milan, not yet to close the operation. They are working to try to find an agreement on figures under ten million euros.”

“Also pay attention to foreign tracks, in especially Arsenal who are hunting for a striker. Both the Gunners and Manchester United could step forward for Zirkzee.”

If Zirkzee’s agent and Milan are unable to find middle ground on the issue of the commission despite the reduction, then the player and his representatives may turn towards Premier League clubs, who have the financial muscle to pay what’s required to secure the striker’s services.

Corriere dello Sport clarify that Milan remain in “pole position” for Zirkzee but they’re in a “race against time” to strike an agreement and ensure their rivals don’t hijack their deal.







