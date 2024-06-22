Door remains open to departed Parry - Gatland

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says the door remains open to Sam Parry after the Ospreys hooker left the squad this week.

Parry is not injured but will not travel to Australia for the two-Test tour against the Wallabies after also not being named to face South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has been reported as feeling "disrespected" by Gatland, with the claim the Wales coach indicated to Parry he was only involved in the summer training squad to help prepare the other three hookers for Australia.

Parry was one of four hookers originally named in Wales' 36-man training party alongside Dewi Lake, Evan Lloyd and Elliot Dee, with Scarlets front-rower Ryan Elias rested for the summer programme.

"You will need to talk to Sam but I need to say my door is always open for any conversations," Gatland told S4C.

When asked about the disrespect claims, Gatland added: "I didn't see anything where he has actually said anything.

"You need to talk to him, my door is always open in terms of having a discussion with any players in the squad if they have any feelings or need anything clarified.

"We were very clear in discussions with him earlier in the week when he came into the squad.

"If he wants to reach out I am more than happy to talk to him."

After Parry left the squad, Dragons hooker Dee was ruled out of the tour through an injury suffered in training with Cardiff's Efan Daniel has been called into the squad.

Daniel, 21, is set to travel to Australia alongside fellow Cardiff rookie Lloyd and Lake, captains Wales against the Springboks.

'Players need to be shown respect'

Former Wales lock Derwyn Jones, whose management company represents Parry, told BBC Radio Cymru: "I haven't spoken to Sam, but I've read the article.

"Warren has never been somebody who communicates a lot with players.

"These days I feel you have to be really detailed with how you deal and talk with players.

"If you don't deal with players by showing respect, something is going to happen.

"Sam has left the squad and since then, Elliott Dee picked up an injury and Efan Daniel has been called up to the squad.

"Gatland should look at himself and say 'I was wrong', but unfortunately, the talk is, and what he's saying is, he feels he hasn't done anything wrong and the door is open for Sam to talk with him, which is a bit typical of Warren Gatland."