Door closes on possible Adam Peters 49ers departure with Texans GM staying

Texans GM staying, closing door on Peters possibly leaving 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Reports surfaced last week the Houston Texans could be looking for a new general manager after this month’s NFL draft.

The first possible replacement on everyone’s mind was 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters to pair with first-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

But Houston’s current general manager, Nick Caserio, is adamant he will not be leaving to re-join the New England Patriots.

"Honestly, I feel like Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' but I'm not leaving," Caserio told the Houston-area media during opening remarks to before discussing the upcoming NFL draft.

"There's never really been any substantive discussions of the sort."

Long-time Houston-based NFL reporter John McClain reported hearing rumblings from the NFL Annual Meeting that Caserio could leave to return to the Patriots after the draft. Also, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said there will be “organizational changes” with the Texans after the draft.

Peters would be an obvious choice to be the top executive with the Texans because of his close work with Ryans while the men were together with the 49ers.

Peters, general manager John Lynch's top personnel man, has been a candidate for GM openings in recent years. In January, he turned down requests from both the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals to interview for their openings. The Titans hired former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon for the job.

RELATED: Purdy, Lance, Darnold together for first time as 49ers teammates

But Caserio said . . . not so fast.

"I feel like I have an obligation to make that statement and really try to stay ahead of (the story)," Caserio said, addressing the possibility of his departure. "I mean, I don't think there's really anything else to talk about or say, any question about it.

Story continues

"Unfortunately, I think this time of year there's a lot of information and a lot of topics that are discussed, some are more accurate than others, and I think it transcends multiple landscapes."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast