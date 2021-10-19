Door allegedly broken by Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi a 'special guest' at Chicago Sky's victory rally

The shade is real in Chicago.

The Sky is celebrating their first WNBA title in franchise history on Tuesday after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

And they brought a special guest to the party.

Remember the locker room door Mercury's Diana Taurasi allegedly broke at Wintrust Arena after the game in frustration? Well it made its appearance Tuesday at the Sky's championship parade and rally.

The Next Hoops reported Sunday that the door was "severely cracked through the middle" which was the result of "Taurasi slamming the doors multiple times" according to an eyewitness.

While Chicago was celebrating their historic win Sunday, Mercury players declined to give postgame commentary and immediately left the arena on the team bus, Girls Talk Sports TV reported, and tensions still seem to be high as the Sky troll Taurasi and her emotional door breakdown.

Taurasi who finished the game with 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists used the Mercury's final media availability to somewhat set the record straight on what happened: "There were a lot of doors in there."

Diana Taurasi used the @PhoenixMercury’s final media availability to set the record straight on alleged locker room door incident. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R6aI5F0YwQ — Girls Talk Sports TV (@GrlsTalkSports_) October 19, 2021

