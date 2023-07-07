Is it all doom and gloom with Notre Dame football recruiting?

It hasn’t been good news recently for Notre Dame football on the recruiting front.

Finalist for 5-star defensive lineman Justin Scott and Elijah Rushing, the Irish were not selected by either recruit. It has many wondering if head coach Marcus Freeman is doing what needs to be done.

The initial recruiting boom of his hire has worn off and it might seem like that’s the case with upcoming classes as well. The missing of these prospects had me thinking about the dark cloud that is hovering around South Bend and if it is real or not.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a further look into figuring out if this is a blip in the Irish’s recruiting or if this is going to be the norm.

Still a top 10 2024 class

Breakdown

With 20 current commits and the 6th ranked 247Sports composite team ranking class, it’s still a very good recruiting cycle for the Irish. It might seem like it isn’t, but 5 of the commits are in the top 200 ranked players. One-fourth of the class is regarded as some of the best players in the nation, with a big time duo of wide receiver Cam Williams and quarterback CJ Carr.

Advertisement

Not quite as good as last year

2023 Recruiting Ranks, Early Signing Day

• By Average 1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 UGA

4 Texas

5 Florida

6 Miami

7 Notre Dame

8 LSU

9 A&M

10 Oklahoma

11 Oregon

12 USC

13 Penn St

14 Clemson

15 Tennessee

16 Ole Miss

17 Louisville

18 Michigan St

19 South Carolina

20 Auburn — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 21, 2022

Breakdown

On paper this isn’t nearly as good as last years stellar group. The Irish signed 9 players ranked inside the top 200 for comparison. The top-end talent was much different in Freeman’s first full class. The standard was set and the bar was very high. This might just be a cycle where recruits see the results from this past season and aren’t as enthusiastic about the program at the current moment.

Advertisement

The future classes

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Nate Roberts (2025) has Committed to Notre Dame! The 6’4 230 TE from Washington, OK chose the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Michigan, & others. “Playing for the Irish has always been a dream of mine. I’m ready to work & bring that Natty back to South… pic.twitter.com/h8hUKZVjnH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2023

Breakdown

Recruiting isn’t just a one-year process, it’s a build-up. The Irish have a great start to their 2025 class with commitments from tight end Nate Roberts and defensive tackle Davion Dixon. The staff is making inroads with some very high level prospects. It’s still early but the groundwork is being set.

Advertisement

The issues

Breakdown

Personally, I think this years recruiting is a result of a few things. The Name, Image, Likeness aspect has been lacking. It’s not the end off but other schools have made the adjustment quicker than the Irish have. Self-scouting in that department will help the future classes.

Advertisement

The staff thought they had multiple prospects locked in but they changed their minds over time. They didn’t recruit enough other players at those positions and got burned because of it.

Lastly, the focus of the state of Indiana. Nick Shepkowski did a fantastic breakdown of the in-state prospects and the Irish watching both top players end up at Ohio State. In a cycle with more high level talent than normal, Notre Dame missed out.

Doom and gloom or a blip

Become the best version of yourself #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/2jcbO4rjBJ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 29, 2023

Breakdown

Let’s not forget how young of a head coach Freeman is. He’s entering his second full season and still has plenty to learn on and off the field. As easy as it was during the 2023 cycle, the 2024 cycle hasn’t been nearly the same. Freeman will be better in the long run after enduring this. Not all coaches figure it out right away. Sometimes it takes a while, but as long as they learn and grow, it will be fine. The Irish and Freeman will self-scout and reassess and find a way to get better results in the future.

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire