Dooley’s Dozen: Ranking Florida football’s positional rooms for 2023

I am going to try to avoid cliches here (like a chain is only as strong as its weakest link), but you know coaches are using them on every campus as they get ready for the 2023 season.

And while most cliches are true, they also can be overcome. Sometimes, the weakest link is tolerable because of the players around him.

We also know that most of the so-called extras are having a hard time picking Florida to do much this season because they see a lot of weak links.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sounds like that old TV show… which was not good either.

In this edition of the Dooley’s Dozen, we bring you the mighty Gators with each position (yes, I figured a way to make it 12) ranked by how good it appears that position will be.

Of course, a lot of things can change.

Running back

No brainer. Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson rushed for 1,560 yards and 16 TDs a year ago and now the room has been bolstered with a transfer and a freshman. I don’t understand why this staff doesn’t throw the ball to the running backs more often (less than two catches by running backs per game), but this is the strength of the team.

Advertisement

Wide receiver

James Gilbert/Getty Images

This may surprise you… or you may just think Florida has no clear No. 2 room. Ricky Pearsall is really good. We know that. The Gators need big seasons from Marcus Burke and Caleb Douglas. But I am high on this group because I think the freshmen are going to play significant roles.

Cornerback

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

I include the nickels in here and this is an area where Florida might be way better than people think. The experience of Jason Marshall (19 starts) and having Jaydon Hill healthy makes me think it has to be better. Devin Moore is back from injury and there is a lot of depth in this room.

Offensive line

Really, who knows if the transfer portal is going to pay off here? Florida lost four of five starters, but you would hope having a veteran at center would be a plus. This is a huge offensive line, but bigger isn’t always better. This line has a chance to be as good as last year’s, but if it’s not close it will be a tough season.

Advertisement

Interior defensive line

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Again, putting a lot of faith in the guys they got from the portal. Cam’Ron Jackson could be the key, and hopefully, Chris McClellan is able to use his 262 snaps and playing behind Gervon Dexter to make a big jump this season.

Special teams

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Not the kickers but the guys running down the field and returning kicks. In theory, having so many freshman four-stars should pay off on special teams in terms of covering kicks. If they can block a little but, Pearsall and Etienne could make special teams an advantage for Florida.

Linebacker

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

This is a group that may be better than we think. But a lot depends on whether Shemar James is ready to take that leap. He started the first two games of last season and had his moments. This is not the deepest of areas on this team, which could be an issue.

Advertisement

Safety

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

You would all like to think they will be better. There are plenty of them. I think Miguel Mitchell might have a big year. I do know this – one of Florida’s biggest problems in the last three years has been safeties getting beat. That needs to change.

Kickers

You probably are aware that Florida hopes to play a lot of close games this year with a ball-control offense. That means you had better have a good field goal kicker. We’ll see, because it was erratic last season as Adam Mihalek missed one of every three tries. Jeremy Crawshaw is a weapon.

Quarterback

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

It might work out. But all I know was that there was a collective groan by any Gator fans who saw Graham Mertz play at Wisconsin when he announced his transfer to UF. He’s a smart guy who has experience and Jack Miller is a capable backup. But where are the stars at the most important position on the team?

Advertisement

Edge rusher

OK, guys have burst onto the scene here before. And maybe it will happen for Princely Umanmielen, who actually led Florida in sacks last year. Or maybe Kelby Collins is one of those guys who plays up to his ranking right from the start. I’m just not seeing it right now.

Tight end

Florida barely used the tight ends for anything but blocking last year and there is no reason to think that is going to change with the best one lost for the season. Hey, someone had to be 12th.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire