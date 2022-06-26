Dooley’s Dozen: Ranking the 12 best QBs in Florida football history

We all know one thing about college football – or any level for that matter – and because we all know it, it has become kind of cliché.

A quarterback gets too much credit and too much blame for what happens in a game.

Sometimes, there is a quarterback in a game who carries a team on his back. But for the most part, a quarterback is only as good as the man calling the plays. And his receivers. And his offensive line. And backs being able to pick up blitzes. And a defense that gives him a lot of short fields.

Other than that, yeah, the quarterback deserves all of the credit.

And in most cases, he receives it. There is a reason why there are three quarterback statues in front of the Swamp.

And certainly, just being the quarterback at Florida is a big deal. You are playing the most important position at the flagship university in this state, you’re going to get some attention.

There have been some great ones here and this edition of Dooley’s Dozen looks at the 12 best, at least according to me.

Don Gaffney

AP Photo/Mark Foley

I went back and forth on several different candidates for this final spot and I know the ones I didn’t include will let me know about it. But Gaffney was the first black quarterback, the first Florida quarterback to win at Auburn and the architect of a wishbone offense that was scary to watch. Plus, I was in school then and he was one of my faves.

Doug Johnson

AP Photo/ChrisO’Meara

It was so difficult following in Wuerffel’s footsteps and it was an issue for a kid from Gainesville. But he also threw for more than 7,000 yards, 62 touchdowns and [autotag]Jacquez Green[/autotag] is still behind the defense. How good was that throw?

Wayne Peace

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

There are only four players who led the Gators in passing yards for four straight years. One of them was Peace (the other three are Wuerffel, Leak and Bell). Even though Florida was a run-dominated team from 1980-83, he is remembered for some of the biggest passes in UF history and made the cover of Sports Illustrated (“The Peace Corps”).

John Reaves

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the best arm of this group, Reaves would have put up some ridiculous numbers if Florida didn’t change coaches after his sophomore year. And he still set the record at the time for most passing yards in a career.

Kerwin Bell

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Throwin’ Mayoan was a fifth-team walk-on when he got to Florida and became such a legend that there was a huge media contingent at his wedding. Shoot, I might put him on this list just for what he did against Auburn in ’86.

Shane Matthews

Scott Halleran /Allsport

Maybe he should be higher on this list. I mean, he did win the first-ever SEC title that counted and was SEC Player of the Year twice. He also willed the 1992 team to the SEC Championship Game and is third all-time in passing yards. Hmm.

Kyle Trask

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Who knows if we’d even know who Trask is if [autotag]Feleipe Franks[/autotag] doesn’t get hurt. But he did and that injury was followed by some of the most incredible performances in school history including a school-record 43 touchdown passes as a senior.

Chris Leak

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Sometimes, I think people forget what Leak did in 2006 because of all of the Tebow love. But it was Leak who was the quarterback of record for [autotag]Urban Meyer[/autotag]’s first national title. He is also the all-time leader in passing yards, which should account for something.

Steve Spurrier

Courtesy: University of Florida SID

Spurrier put Florida on the national map with his Heisman season. He never could get over the SEC hump as a player (then more than made up for it as a coach), but Florida did play in two major bowl games for the first two times in school history.

Rex Grossman

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Just because the knuckleheads who voted on the 2001 Heisman blew it doesn’t mean he was not deserving. Grossman’s one year with [autotag]Ron Zook[/autotag] cannot be ignored (I’ve got some stories there), but he was an SEC champion quarterback and had as good an arm as anybody on this list.

Danny Wuerffel

AP Photo/Steve Coleman

The deciding factor for me was that Wuerffel was beat out of the job twice by Terry Dean. At the same time, my admiration for what he did is ginormous. Only one quarterback won three straight SEC titles (technically four, but Dean was the quarterback in the ’93 SEC Championship Game). Only one quarterback won Florida’s first national title. It really is too close to call.

Tim Tebow

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Man, it really is a tough call. Should it be 1A and 1B? Maybe, but Tebow put up numbers that were so ridiculous he won a Heisman and got the most first-place votes for what could have been a second. He also was a key to one national title and the brightest star on a team full of stars in 2008.

