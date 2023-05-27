Dooley’s Dozen: Ranking the 12 best starting SEC quarterbacks

When the voters are putting together their preseason top 25s or even their power rankings for the SEC, the number one thing they look at is the returning quarterback.

And with good reason.

The game has evolved to the point where you are only as good as your quarterback. And that includes Georgia no matter how many geniuses want to tell you anybody could have quarterbacked that team to two national titles.

Quarterback has always been the center of attention. Even the old wing-T teams had to have a guy who knew what to do with the ball.

Now, you better have an accurate, smart, athletic quarterback if you want to compete in the SEC or get into the national picture.

This Dooley’s Dozen looks at the 12 best in the SEC even though there could be a couple we have forgotten about by November. The heat is always on for the quarterbacks in this conference.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

No quarterback heading into this season has started more college football games and Daniels really seemed to figure it out as the year went on. I consider him the SEC’s best chance to win a Heisman because in his first year at LSU he had 3,798 total yards and only three interceptions. And it just seemed like all of those yards were against Florida’s defense.

Whoever starts for Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No SEC team and possibly no team in America has as good a quarterback room as Ole Miss and when you have Lane Kiffin, it just gets better. If it’s Jaxson Dart, great. Spencer Sanders was a little erratic at Oklahoma State and could be the guy. And they also have LSU transfer Walker Howard. It’s going to be fascinating.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson reminds me of Anthony Richardson in some ways because he can make all kinds of “wow” plays mixed in with some “oh no” plays. This is basically a contract year for Jefferson, who came back to see his stock rise with the NFL.

Connor Weigman, Texas A&M

This is a bit of a reach, but I saw enough last year to think he might be the next great SEC quarterback. And he has the Evil Genius in Bobby Petrino running the offense. Maybe. Weigman will only be as good as the Petrino-Jimbo Fisher tug of war allows him to be.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

I want to out him higher. I really do. He’s going to continue to break records. But I still don’t know exactly what this coaching staff is going to do with him. Stay tuned.

Carson Beck, Georgia

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Beck may end up being a Heisman contender because he is playing on a great team that will certainly be in the College Football Playoff (have you seen the Bulldogs’ schedule?) The truth is the jury is most definitely out in Beck.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

We don’t know which one the Gamecocks will get. You can’t unsee that game against Florida, but you have to give him credit for the way the team finished the season. I can see a scenario where he ends up being the All-SEC quarterback. I can see some other scenarios as well.

Alabama’s quarterback

One reason people are predicting that Nick Saban is going to struggle with this season is because the run of great Alabama quarterbacks has ended. Maybe Tyler Buchner’s the answer, but we really don’t know what the answer is.

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Should be higher, right? I just want to see how the Wildcats handle an erratic quarterback with some major skills in a run-first offense. His pectoral injury ended last season early, but I was hoping Florida would land him in the portal.

Joe Milton, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Not fair, man. Did you see him in the bowl game? Here’s my deal with Milton. He is an amazing athlete, but there is a reason he has only seven starts at two brand-name schools. And he is going to be looking over his shoulder at hot-shot freshman Nico Iamaleava.

Graham Mertz, Florida

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Don’t take the spring game as an indication of what this offense will look like. But if you watched him at Wisconsin, it wasn’t pretty. He does have experience going for him, but it won’t be long before fans are clamoring for the next guy, even though the next guy has never shown them anything.

AJ Swann, Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Big-time recruit for Vandy who showed flashes last year after being inserted into the starting lineup. He doesn’t make many mistakes and the question will be whether he has enough around him to make it work.

