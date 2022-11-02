Dooley’s Dozen: A look at Florida’s trip to face Texas A&M Aggies

Nobody thought when this season began that Florida and Texas A&M would be playing a game that started at 11 a.m. CDT in a battle of 1-4 SEC teams.

After all, the Aggies started the season ranked sixth in the country, while Florida jumped up to No. 12 after beating Utah in the opener.

But hard times have fallen on both programs. Florida has struggled, but A&M has been a bigger flop this season because of the No. 1 recruiting class and Jimbo Fisher’s contract extension.

This is where we are with both coaches talking this week about how important this game is for bowl eligibility.

And it is big in that regard.

This week’s Dooley’s Dozen takes a look at everything you need to know about… the Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC).

The two teams have faced off five times...

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

… once in the only other Sunday game Florida has ever played (the 1976 Sun Bowl) and three times since A&M joined the conference. The Aggies have a 3-2 record against the Gators, 2-1 since A&M joined the SEC. This is the third time in four games since the Aggies joined the league that Florida will be playing at College Station.

Home field advantage is real at A&M, Home of the Sixth Man

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies are fourth in the country in home attendance at 98,407 trailing only Michigan, Penn State and Alabama. This is only the second time the two teams have played when neither team is ranked, the other being when A&M won 19-17 in Gainesville.

There will be a pair of familiar faces on the opposing sideline for Gators fan

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Addazio is the offensive line coach and served as an assistant on Urban Meyer’s staff when the Gators won two national titles. He also served as the interim head coach (in name only) when Meyer left UF for the first time and served as offensive coordinator when Dan Mullen left the staff.

Then, there is DJ Durkin, who jumped to Texas A&M from Ole Miss

Story continues

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

He was on Meyer’s last staff and then was retained by Will Muschamp and took over as defensive coordinator when Dan Quinn left. Both Addazio and Durkin have head coaching experience (neither ended well). Durkin was also the Florida interim head coach in the Birmingham Bowl win over East Carolina in 2014.

Despite the top recruiting class in the nation, A&M has struggled with suspensions and injuries

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Three starting offensive linemen have been out and three more players suspended, the second time Fisher had to suspend players for violating team rules. A&M’s defense has struggled against the run allowing 205.6 yards per game to rank 120th in the nation.

The Aggies are on their third quarterback, losing two to injuries

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Although Haynes King is expected to be available, Connor Weigman, a 6-foot-2-inch freshman who throws everything 100 miles an hour (he was also a baseball prospect), threw for 338 yards in the loss to Ole Miss in his first start. He appeared to be injured late in the game but was cleared and returned to play.

Fisher has been adamant that his offense will work when executed properly...

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

… and has bristled at any suggestions that he hire a play-caller. But these are the stats. Texas A&M is 11th in the SEC in total offense and 12th in rushing despite the dangerous Devon Achane, who has rushed for 765 yards this season. He ran for 124 yards in the first half last week, but only 14 in the second.

The wide receiver room is pretty stout, but the changes at quarterback have not helped

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Evan Stewart was a Florida target but chose A&M and leads the team with 38 catches for 478 yards. Moose Muhammad III has 23 catches for 342 yards. A&M did lose Ainias Smith for the season with a leg injury just 15 catches into his season.

The A&M defense had no answer for Ole Miss’ running game last week..

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

… surrendering 390 yards prompting Rebels coach Lane Kiffin to say, “390 against a bunch of five stars. Not bad.” Jaxson Dart also threw for three touchdowns for Ole Miss in the game.

The Aggies have not played well on the road

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Well, not good enough to win. They came with three of Alabama and six of South Carolina, but that still made three straight road losses. At home, A&M’s best win was a win over Miami, but they also lost to Appalachian State. The one conference win over Arkansas came at a neutral site.

Obviously, there is some heat on Fisher...

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

… who is obviously not a favorite of Gator fans because of his time at Florida State. He won a national title there and his win over the Gators was the spark that made Meyer leave in 2010. His success landed Fisher a 10-year deal in Aggieland and his buyout if the school cut him loose after this season would be $86 million. So, he’s not going anywhere.

It’s different at this SEC school

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 12th Man, the collie for a mascot, people saying “Howdy” to you as you go to the stadium, the Corps of Cadets all dressed up and ready to rumble. And then there is the “Gig ‘Em” yell. It dates back to 1930 when a board member named Pinky Downs yelled it out as an expression for what A&M was going to do to the Horned Frogs of TCU. It’s different.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire