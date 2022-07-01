Dooley’s Dozen: Florida football’s 12 best RBs packed with big names

Sometimes, you don’t have a long way to go in your memory files to come up with something. Other times, well, you have to look it up.

I had to look this one up, so I will present it in the form of a trivia question: Who was the last Florida running back to be named all-SEC?

Now you are the one racking your brain.

Obviously, it has been a while and it will be a while before I give you the answer. He is included in the latest Dooley’s Dozen as I bring you the 12 best running backs in Florida history.

This was not an easy list because some of the best running backs ever at UF were not technically running backs (Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin, Wes Chandler) and others had injuries that shortened their careers (Nat Moore).

Before we get to the list, it is important to recognize the passing of former UF running back James Massey, who played during the late ’80s subbing for the first player on this list and starting when No. 1 was injured. He died in a car accident earlier this week.

Without further ado, here is this edition of Dooley’s Dozen, focusing on the 12 best backs in Gators history.

Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith

USA TODAY Sports

We can forget that Florida’s probation-riddled teams were 20-14 when he was here. Or that he would not be eligible for the Ring of Honor if he wasn’t in the NFL Hall of Fame. There was a buzz around this program when Emmitt got it rolling. He was all Florida had on offense and still put up numbers to be in the top 10 for the Heisman twice and SEC Player of the Year in 1989.

Errict Rhett

Scott Halleran/Allsport

Florida’s all-time rushing leader is the only player to lead the team in rushing yards four straight years. While everyone talked about the Fun ‘N’ Gun, Rhett was the thunder to Steve Spurrier’s lightning. The other day, he was telling me how the best thing about Rhett was the way he got stronger as the game wore on. I concur.

Fred Taylor

Imagn

Taylor had to step into Rhett’s shoes and added a speed element to the rugged style of running. He led the team in rushing as a freshman and as a senior and – despite splitting time during his career – had 14 games with more than 100 yards rushing. And he’ll always have that FSU game in ’97.

Story continues

James Jones

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Some people know him from “The Catch” more than anything, but Jones was an all-SEC back twice who could beat you a number of different ways. He led Florida in rushing three straight years and that was in a loaded backfield. I actually covered him at Pompano Ely and his nickname was “the Franchise.”

Larry Smith

Jimmy Holt / The Tennessean-Nashville

He knows that he was my favorite player when I was in my early teens because I have told him so many times. I will always have the moment imprinted in my brain of him circling the left end to score the game-winner against Miami in his final game. He was all-SEC three times.

Larry Dupree

AP Photo

Another early hero of mine who led Florida in rushing for three straight years and led the SEC as a sophomore. Unassuming and humble, Dupree was as rugged as his haircut in an era where you had to run the ball.

Neal Anderson

AP Photo

Anderson was part of a historic backfield in 1984 that eventually saw three players go in the first round of the NFL draft (1985 and ’86). Before there was a transfer portal, he threatened to leave because he couldn’t get on the field. Now, he is tied for third on the all-time list for 100-yard games.

Earnest Graham

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

I don’t think Graham gets the credit he deserves for being a great back, but we all know how different 2001 would have been if he wasn’t injured for UF’s two losses. He is also UF’s fourth-leading rusher of all time and had a 1,000-yard season under [autotag]Ron Zook[/autotag].

Ciatrick Fason

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The man they call “C-4” still looks like he could play. Most gator fans will never forget the game he had catching the ball out of the backfield in 2003 at LSU, which went on to be the national champs that year despite a loss to Florida. It was the following year that he really blossomed with the sixth-best rushing season in UF history.

Jimmy DuBose

AP Photo/Mark Foley

The only reason I don’t have Jimmy Du a lot higher is that Florida took some time to figure out how to use him the right way. But as a senior in 1975, he rushed for 1,307 yards and was the SEC Player of the Year. Not bad, Du.

Lamical Perine

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Another running back who may be underrated even though you can never get that mental video of him going on that tackle-breaking 88-yard TD run against Auburn three years ago. He rushed for more than 2,400 yards in his career.

John. L Williams

Stephen Dunn-Imagn

Williams was never first-team All-SEC. He never led the team in rushing. But if you ever saw him play in the 1980s and I left him off this list, you would be really angry with me.

Two for the road

Courtesy: University of Florida SID

There are so many that I left off this list that probably deserve to be on it. But let’s make sure we acknowledge the great Charlie Hunsinger, a two-time All-SEC player and good enough to have a song written about him (“Hunsinger the Humdinger”) and the last UF player to be an All-SEC tailback, Mike Gillislee in 2012. That’s a long time.

[listicle id=86339]

[listicle id=86266]

[listicle id=86046]

[listicle id=85883]

[listicle id=85653]

[listicle id=85559]

[listicle id=85370]

[listicle id=85296]

[listicle id=84861]

[listicle id=84805]

[listicle id=84663]

[listicle id=84232]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

1

1