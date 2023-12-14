Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things that went right for Florida football in 2023

It wasn’t all bad. Am I right or am I right?

There were moments and there were thrills. There was hope and there were times when the fans were standing on their heads.

But the national college football media is having fun again at the expense of the Florida football program.

They keep swinging at the low-hanging fruit provided by the program that used to be a national power and is now mired with a third straight losing season.

What is this, Nebraska?

The Dooley’s Dozen wants to take it easy on the boys by giving you the 12 things that went right with Florida football this season. Don’t worry, the 12 things that went wrong are right around the corner.

They played hard throughout a tough season

We all know what it looks like when a team isn’t playing hard because we saw in full blossom at the end of the 2021 season. Most of the mistakes (and there was a load of them) came on sins of commission where guys just have to play smarter.

But they never gave up.

Because it’s still about talent

When you add in some bad injuries that really hurt the team and a real lack of depth, the one thing you could not question was effort. I’m not saying every player went hard on every play, but getting a struggling team to play as hard as they did at the end of the season showed me something.

They showed us what Tre Wilson can do

We figured that one of the freshmen receivers would step up, but I don’t think any of us thought Wilson could be that dynamic. If they can hold on to him, Wilson could be the next great Florida receiver after catching 61 passes and six touchdowns as a freshman.

You’ll always have Tennessee

What a night that was. Again, we were fooled into thinking Florida was back and it was the one time Gator fans starting chirping about winning the SEC East. The atmosphere was incredible and contributed to the victory. And you’ll always have that comeback win over South Carolina.

So, there’s that.

They didn’t turn it over much

Florida did a great job of avoiding turnovers with only 12 for the year and only five interceptions thrown. The Gator running backs were especially efficient holding onto the ball with most of the seven fumbles coming from the quarterback position.

Only 12 FBS teams had fewer turnovers than the Gators.

The offense wasn’t the problem

Billy Napier caught a lot of flak with his play calling, But nobody thought Florida would be a top-50 offense with Graham Mertz at the controls heading into the season. Florida ended up averaging 6.05 yards per play and only finished seven yards per game behind undefeated Florida State.

They completed a lot of passes

I know a lot of it had to do with the style of play with all of those pop passes and bubble screens. But Florida (mostly Mertz) finished third in the country in completion percentage (behind Oregon and Michigan) and the 282 completions this season were more than pass-happy Tennessee and LSU.

They filled the place up

It may have been a COVID bump, but the fans showed up with five sellouts. And they made a lot of noise considering the way the season went. Think about it next year with an incredible home schedule that includes LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Kentucky.

The fans did their part and showed that they are not going away.

Recruiting got a jump start

Look, we will have to see how it all ends up in a few days, but Napier did show us a plan for recruiting that paid big dividends early. Now, how many he can hold on to – and how he does in the portal – will be the interesting part.

But he definitely rekindled the recruiting fire that had been snuffed out by the previous coach.

There has been a culture change

These things don’t happen overnight, but you can see it every day. Players are doing the right things in the community and in the classroom. That really is the first step in rebuilding this program. It feels like it has taken hold in the building.

They showed enough to get you excited

Maybe not everything you wanted to see and anybody happy with 5-7 needs to find a new sports. But you saw some young talent that gives you hope. And when the defense was awful, they got rid of two coaches.

Of course, until Napier hires an offensive coordinator, not everyone is going to be happy.

And, you don’t feel any better

Two kicks were the difference between 5-7 and 7-5. The truth is that Florida wasn’t that far away from 9-3. These coaches and players just have to learn how to finish, how to win games. You all know that every season comes down to a handful of plays in a handful of games.

Make those plays.

