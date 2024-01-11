Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things that must happen for Florida football

I have never been one to put a number on a coach in terms of the victories he’ll have to get to retain his job.

OK, well, if Billy Napier wins three, he’s probably collecting his buyout money.

But unless things go crazy, a lot depends on what you see on the field and whether progress is being made.

On the other hand, anybody who doesn’t think about wins and losses is in trouble because they accumulate on both sides like ants at a picnic.

When it is going good, you can’t lose. And when it’s bad, it’s awful.

But let’s not talk about the specifics of the Billy III monarchy. Let’s talk about what has to happen.

Not all of the latest Dooley’s Dozen has to happen, but some of them absolutely must in 2024.

The culture change has to show up

Oh, Napier has changed the culture at Florida. That’s why so many players have jumped into that cyclone that is the transfer portal. And that’s why Florida will again be a young team.

But eventually, it has to show up on the field. A 3.6 GPA is important but so are two picks in a game.

You better be getting ready

Because you have a new strength coach who is going to do things differently. And what awaits you? Miami and Texas A&M in the first three games and both those teams will try to out-physical your just-out-of-high-school bodies.

This is a huge summer.

And win early

This schedule is brutal, but those first five games are all winnable. I would think the Gators could be favorites in all of them. Not only do you need the positive momentum. You need to start 4-1 at a minimum.

You know what’s coming next.

Expose your people

I know it’s the Nick Saban way to make assistants unavailable and limit player interaction with fans (and by that I mean open practices). Will Muschamp was desperate to keep his job in 2014 he opened spring practices including scrimmages.

Educating your fans is not a bad thing.

One coach, 11 positions

There has to be one voice on special teams who is thinking about nothing but special teams. Whatever was tried the last two years did not work. It should be an honor to play on special teams and the players have to feel that.

Ron Roberts has to be the real deal

Plucking Roberts from Auburn as linebackers coach gives Austin Armstrong the staff he wanted a year ago, Roberts is Armstrong’s mentor so it should be a two-headed monster thinking on the same page.

It has to work because none of us want to watch awful defense again this season.

Jason Marshall needs to be Josh Rivera

Marshall came back for another season for a reason. All he needs to do is look across campus at what Rivera did in baseball last season, a guy who used a senior year as an advantage. Marshall is in his contract year.

Let’s see if he plays up to it.

Etienne, Schmetienne

Florida will miss his speed and his burst if not his pass blocking. But we also know there are other capable backs (especially Montrell Johnson) and Florida is built on the running game.

So if at some point in the season you say, “You know, we didn’t really miss Etienne that much,” that’s a good thing.

The Gator Nation needs to stay with it

It’s difficult, I know. You have lost seven games for each of three straight years. You are being laughed at during birthday parties and you’ve at least asked about a divorce lawyer.

But if you don’t keep showing up, it will never turn.

Mertz, Lagway had better work

We want it to be Leak/Tebow, but every player is different. All signs are good early, but no games have been played. What we don’t want is for it to become Emory Jones/Anthony Richardson, with fans taking sides.

Somebody needs to make a tackle

I’m not saying it has to be on the level of Brandon Spikes or either Wright (Major and Lawrence). But somebody needs to hit somebody. And the middle can’t continue to be as soft as, well, me.

This has to happen for Florida to get back to being Florida.

A need for speed

The best Florida teams had it. Harvin and Reidel and Quez and Cooper etc. Nothing makes a difference like speed and Napier has seen that. He made the effort to get faster.

Now we see if it shows up on the field.

