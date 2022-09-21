Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things you must know for the Florida-Tennessee game

There was a time when Florida-Tennessee was THE rivalry game in the SEC. This is how big it was – a UF player once told us in a press conference in the 1990s that Tennessee week was the week where you made sure you didn’t drink any alcohol.

Now that is serious.

With the emergence of superpowers Alabama and Georgia, the rivalry hasn’t seemed as big a deal. Also, Florida has dominated it to the point that a lot of people were surprised that GameDay was going to be there (to be honest, there’s not much else on the docket Saturday).

This game will finish up what was considered to be the toughest September schedule in the country this year, with Florida facing teams ranked seventh, 20th and 11th. It will also be the first road game in a very unusual schedule for Florida.

All that said, Dooley’s Dozen takes a look at 12 things you need to know about… Tennessee.

… ESPN’s popular pre-game show GameDay will be at the Florida-Tennessee game and the first time since 2016. The first five times were all match-ups between Steve Spurrier and Phil Fulmer with Florida winning all but one of them.

GameDay went 10 years between gracing the schools with their presence before showing up in 2012. Tennessee is 2-6 with GameDay on the scene for this game.

Neyland Stadium is big. Really big.

When you stand on the field, it seems like the stands go all the way to the clouds. It makes for a crowded press box that is so high up the players look like ants. But the stadium is not the biggest in the country or the SEC. The capacity of 102,455 ranks fifth in the country behind Michigan Stadium (107,601), Beaver Stadium where Penn State plays (106,572), Ohio Stadium where Ohio State plays (102,780) and Kyle Field where Texas A&M plays (102,733).

The stat that Gator fans like to crow about...

… is the 16 wins in the last 17 games against Tennessee. The one Tennessee win came in 2016 when the Vols rallied at home to take Florida 38-28. That game seemed to be the breakthrough game for Butch Jones, who had endured some of the most heartbreaking losses to Florida in Tennessee history.

The next week, Tennessee won in Athens to go to 5-0 and were ranked ninth in the country. But Jones went 4-4 the rest of the way and was fired the next year after a 4-6 start.

Thanks to that 16-1 record...

… Florida leads the series 31-20. It wasn’t until the SEC went to divisions in 1992 that the Vols became permanent opponents for the Gators (although we’ll see what is next with the new schedules). The first game between the two teams was played in 1916 in Tampa. Tennessee won the first 10 games between the two teams before Florida finally won in 1954 in Knoxville.

This is the 25th time both teams have been ranked...

… in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which is pretty heady stuff considering this is only the 52nd game between the two schools. There was a run from 1995-99 where both teams were ranked in the top 10.

Tennessee under Josh Heupel...

… found the right quarterback in Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker during the season and the up-tempo offense took off. But there were some growing pains including the game in Gainesville last year. Hooker was 13-for-23 with two long touchdown passes but the Vols were shut out in the second half. Hooker had to leave the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.

This year, the Vols are off to a 3-0 start...

… that included an overtime win at Pitt. The stats may be a bit inflated because of the other two opponents (Ball State and Akron), but Tennessee leads the SEC in points per game (52.0) and passing yards (371.3). The Vols are third in the country in total offense behind Ohio State and Minnesota.

Hooker is off to a great start...

… with statistics that are pretty much the opposite of Florida’s starting quarterback. Hooker has completed 69.4% of his passes and thrown six touchdowns with no interceptions. But this is a balanced team that also has 12 rushing touchdowns. Jaylen Wright leads the way with 231 yards and three scores.

The biggest concern for Florida...

… will be to match up with a slew of talented Tennessee receivers. Preseason All-SEC receiver Cedric Tillman (17 catches for 246 yards) is a beast, but was injured against Akron. He is listed as day-to-day (as is versatile starting running back Jabari Small).

Jalin Hyatt leads UT in receiving with 18 catches for 267, Ramel Keyton has five for 114 yards and USC transfer Bru McCoy has eight for 109 yards.

This will give you an idea of how up-tempo Tennessee’s offense is:

The Vols are averaging 79.3 plays a game. Florida, by contrast, is averaging 58.7. The Vols will try to take advantage of Florida’s problems of getting stops and staying on the field. Last week, Florida allowed USF to convert either third or fourth down 10 times.

This will be the second time this season that Florida is an underdog.

Utah was the first, and, boy, are the Gators underdogs again. One line was Tennessee giving 7.5 points. By Monday, it was 9.5. Now, it is up to 10.5 points. Tennessee hasn’t been this big a favorite since 2002 when it was favored by 5.5 points.

Ron Zook, in his first season at UF, was ticked off when they mispronounced his name during introductions (“Zewk”) since he had once been an assistant there. His team spanked Tennessee in the Knoxville rain 30-13.

In the last 25 years...

… Tennessee has only been the favorite six times and has gone 2-4 in those games. The Vols have not been favored since the 2016 games that they won. Florida has been favored by double digits each of the last three years and eight times in the last 25 years including a 30-point spread in [autotag]Tim Tebow[/autotag]’s senior year. On that day, Lane Kiffin proclaimed victory despite a 10-point loss.

