Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things to know about Vanderbilt football ahead of Week 6

Let’s start with this – this game is not about the opponent. It’s about whether or not Florida can return to the form we saw when the Gators smacked Tennessee around the Swamp.

And it’s not about Homecoming. It’s about whether you can get 11 players on the field (all with different numbers) and avoid game-changing penalties.

Oh, yeah, it’s about the one game Gator fans feel comfortable enough to mark down as a win even though it’s clear there are no guarantees with this team, even as a massive favorite.

And it is about a Vanderbilt team that has been surprisingly disappointing under Clark Lea this year, a team that desperately needs a win to break a four-game losing streak and climb back into bowl contention.

The Dooley’s Dozen today takes a look at a team that is 2-4 and 0-2 in the SEC, the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The whole homecoming thing

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Coaches always talk about the distractions of homecoming like they are real. And maybe they are. But have you ever heard a player say the team lost because of homecoming distractions?

There is one every year (even during the pandemic), Growl isn’t anything near to what it used to be and if you get distracted by the parade you must be afraid of clowns (like Kramer).

And it is hardly unusual

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

I remember when some media boys were all freaking out because Florida had scheduled LSU for homecoming. The Gators have played an SEC opponent all but two years since 1995. Vanderbilt has been that opponent seven times and Florida has won six of those games, losing in Will Muschamp’s penultimate season.

Florida has an overwhelming advantage...

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

… when it comes to the history of the series. The Gators lead 43-11-2 and had an eight-game winning streak until they lost in Nashville last year. This is another yearly game that was created by the 1992 expansion.

They played only 22 times before the league added two teams.

This season has been a struggle

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean

Clark Lea was talking at SEC media days as if Vandy could contend in the East this year. Not gonna do it. The Commodores won their first two games against Hawai’i and Alabama State, but have allowed 39.8 points a game in the last four, all losses and two of them against SEC East opponents.

Defense is a problem

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week people were using that old cliché (aren’t they all?) that Kentucky was not your grandfather’s Kentucky. There was a time when Vanderbilt was known for defense, but that is not this season. The Commodores are 13th in the SEC in yards allowed per game and 119th in the country in third-down defense (47.1%).

The quarterback situation

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, AJ Swann was available but did not play. He has been nursing a sore elbow and one would think a sore ego with seven interceptions already. Ken Seals, who had not started since 2021, started against Mizzou and was effective (20-for-31, 259 yards, 2 TDs, one interception).

You could very well see them both Saturday, as well as 6-foot-7 sophomore lefty Walter Taylor, who ran one wildcat play last week.

Again, the receivers are good...

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

… which has been the case in every SEC game Florida has played this year. They weren’t much of a factor against Kentucky, but Vanderbilt likes to throw it. Will Sheppard is a great player in a league full of them. He has 32 catches already this season and seven touchdown catches.

Jayden McGowan has 24 catches and London Humphries, who has been banged up, has 12.

They miss Ray Davis

Carly Mackler/Getty Images

The running back transferred to Kentucky after last season and we know what he did against Florida last week. Patrick Smith leads Vandy in rushing with 238 yards and Sedrick Alexander has 180. Davis had 280 against Florida last week.

You do the math.

The stats don’t lie

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Although they kind of did last week. Still, Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC in total offense and fourth in passing. They are also fifth in scoring. They are also 112th in the country in scoring defense. This one could be a shootout.

The schedule is roughening up

Richard Hamm-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Commodores have lost to Wake Forest, UNLV, Kentucky and Missouri. It’s hard to find four wins in the rest of a schedule that – like Florida’s – was front-loaded with home games. Vandy has games in the Swamp, at Ole Miss, at South Carolina and at Tennessee remaining plus a home game in name only against Georgia.

Lea is a fiery guy

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

You will see him get amped up on the sidelines. The former Vandy player came to Nashville after being the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and has won only two SEC games in two-plus seasons. He is 9-21 overall and 2-16 in the conference.

And one of those wins was over Florida

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Really, it was one of the most depressing losses ever for the Gators (31-24). The quarterback that day was Mike Wright, who has moved on to Mississippi State. Vanderbilt won despite being outgained 445-283 as Florida had 80 yards in penalties and two turnovers.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire