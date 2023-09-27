Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things to know about Kentucky Wildcats football

We knew coming into the season that one of the things that made Florida’s schedule so tough was the games the Gators would play on the road.

And after three games, they get their first SEC road test this season when they travel to Kentucky.

The Wildcats are 4-0 with an SEC win over Vanderbilt under their belt.

Going on the road is never easy in the SEC, especially for a team as young as Florida playing against a team loaded with veterans.

Dooley’s Dozen looks at this year’s edition of the Kentucky Wildcats with 12 things you need to know about Florida’s Week 5 foe.

Let’s get this out of the way

Florida used to own Kentucky. The Gators won 31 straight games from 1987-2017 and in a variety of ways. But Kentucky has owned Florida of late winning three of the last five including two of them in Gainesville. The Gators have been the team messing up (15 penalties in 2021, two brutal interceptions last year).

So, the ‘Cats are streaking

They have won two in a row and are trying to win three in a row for the first time since 1951. Billy Napier talked Monday about how Kroger Field is a difficult place to play, but Florida has only lost twice there since the 0-10-1 season in 1979. It does get loud, however, and Florida did not handle its first road game very well.

It’s old vs. young

We know the story of a Florida team that is rebuilding with no seniors on its three-deep on defense and only a handful on offense. Kentucky has 17 seniors on its depth chart including six super seniors (because of the COVID year). This is what happens when a coach has time to build.

And Mark Stoops has had the time

The 56-year-old brother of former Gator defensive coordinator and Steve Spurrier BFF Bobby is in his 11th year at Kentucky despite overtures from other programs. His overall record is 70-59, but he is 44-23 in his last six seasons. He is also one game short of .500 in SEC play if you don’t count the miserable first three years (4-20).

It’s a wake-up call game

Coaches love the noon games because you get home and get back to work. But there are always some sleepy heads, especially after Florida has played four straight late games. Stoops is not worried about the fans being ready.

“I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky to get up early and pound some beers,” he said.

The Wildcats are undefeated and unranked

Mainly because they have played a pretty soft schedule. Florida has played two top 15 teams while Kentucky hasn’t played anyone who currently has a winning record. The foursome of Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Vanderbilt are a combined 6-12 so far this season.

And the stats are a little weird

If someone told you that after four games Kentucky would be 10th in the SEC in offense, 13th in rushing, ninth in total defense and ninth in scoring, you might not have guessed 4-0. But the Wildcats have won every game by double digits and averaged 38.0 points a game with an opportunistic defense and excellent special teams.

Maxwell dropped his silver hammer

The ‘Cats beat Vandy last week thanks to SEC defensive player of the week Maxwell Hairston, who returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. The sophomore has three on the year while linebacker Tevin Wallace has been a beast with 25 tackles to lead the team and 3.5 sacks.

It’s a portal battle... shocking!

Yes, Florida has its transfer portal quarterback in Graham Mertz and Kentucky has Devin Leary, who transferred in from N.C. State after missing the last half of last year with an injury. Leary has thrown for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns but has also thrown five interceptions.

It’s another three-headed monster

Like Tennessee two weeks ago, Kentucky comes into this one with three guys at receiver who can keep defensive coaches up at night.

Tayvion Robinson leads the team with 16 catches for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Speedster Barion Brown has 15 catches and is a dangerous returner. And Dane Key, who caught a 55-yard TD pass against Florida last year, has 13 catches.

And then there’s Ray

Ray Davis jumped into the transfer portal and left Vanderbilt for Kentucky, which was losing its two best tailbacks, Davis has responded with 314 rushing yards, good for fourth in the conference, He has five touchdowns and also has 10 catches this year for 137 yards.

It’s another “see what you got” game

Kentucky hasn’t played anybody and has yet to be threatened. Florida has been an uneven team that hasn’t scored a second-half touchdown in its last two games. The Wildcats are slight favorites. It’s a big game in the SEC East. Let’s go.

