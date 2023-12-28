Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things we hope Florida football got for Christmas

So, how was your Christmas?

Mine was spectacular. In fact, we had four Christmases (just like the movie without the drama) if you want to count our holiday party as one of them.

But for Florida football fans, there was probably a mean joke told every time one of them unwrapped a gift that had a toothy Gator logo on it.

It has been that kind of a year. Heck, it’s been that kind of three years.

I’m not sure which is worse – that Florida did not go to a bowl game this year or that Florida hasn’t played in a bowl game after Christmas since 2020.

It has been bleak, but hopefully, a guy in a red suit brought some great gifts to Gainesville. This latest Dooley’s Dozen brings you the 12 things we hope Florida football received for Christmas.

Players who want to be here

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

I’m not sure that is even possible these days with the portal. But it’s the world we live in today. But when you have multiple players transferring to teams that are on next year’s schedule, well, they clearly would rather play against the Gators than for them.

I’m looking at you, Mr. Etienne.

A portal plan that works on defense

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Napier has been pretty good in the portal on offense: Ricky Pearsall, O’Cyrus Torrence, Montrell Johnson. But most of the portal additions have been little or no factor for the Gators on the other side of the ball. Maybe defensive lineman Joey Slackman will break that trend.

... and an NIL plan that works on everything

OZAN KOSE/AFP

I know that it’s not all about the money. There are certainly players who are willing to take a pay cut to play at schools that have a shot at making the playoffs. Until we get transparency in this terribly flawed system, it’s difficult to know why a school like UF can’t compete financially, but it is clearly not working the way it should.

Some special teams self-awareness

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

This goes back to all of the mistakes that were made on special teams that you are probably tired of hearing about. But Napier has to get a grip on this instead of just assuming that it will get better. Trey Smack was certainly a bright spot… until he started missing at the end of the year.

A certificate for another look at the Swamp renovations

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Look, I get it. The stadium needs a makeover. But you sold out nine games in the last two losing seasons. People will come, Ray. Personally, I would take half of that $400 million to spruce things up and spend the other half on NIL.

But what do I know?

A staff that can work together

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Some of the presents haven’t been opened yet. But it was clear that there had to be some friction when a Millennial took over the defense and less than a year later two defensive assistants were let go. Florida looked at times like a bunch of guys were not on the same page.

That has to change.

A way to get the Grinch out of Napier

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

It usually happens in the second year at Florida when a coach starts to get a little snippy. Napier certainly fell into that category. I want the old Billy back where you would hear him in press conferences and get fired up.

Hopefully, he won’t get worse now that the heat is on.

Some analytics files have been deleted

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

I hope Santa took care of that because it was on MY Christmas wish list. These coaches need to feel the game while it is being played instead of basing it on video study. I get that analytics are helpful, but they are not always the answer and are relied on for too many decisions.

A better development plan

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Florida moved its strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke somewhere to be determined. None of us are working out with these players, but we do know that when Florida took the field against the Georgias and FSUs it looked like kids against adults just in the warmups.

There is a reason why Napier made the move.

The attention to detail we were promised

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

We all hope that there was a stocking stuffed with details because we have seen a team that has discovered new ways to screw up. Like getting ejected for spitting on a player and not having the right number of players on the field and penalties that make you want to pull your hair out.

A big box of better up the middle

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Urban Meyer and I used to talk about this all the time, how football is like baseball in that you have to be really good up the middle on defense. If Shemar James is ready to roll after his surgery during the season that helps a lot, but defensive tackle, linebacker and safety have not been positions of strength the last two seasons.

... and a little luck

Stu Forster/Getty Images

I still call it Zook-luck because there was no coach who had less luck than Ron Zook. Napier has had his share of bad luck and with the schedule he is facing in Year 3, he’s going to need a break here or there.

Like Paul McCartney sang, “With a little luck/we can help it out/We can make this whole damn thing work out.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire