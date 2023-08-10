Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things Gators fans are not looking forward to this season

As we move towards the new world of college football with warp speed, we need to all slow down and appreciate this one.

The last one that feels like anything close to normal.

Now some old-school folks would disagree. (Puts yellow onion on belt…)

In my day, we had the Southwest Conference and the Pac-8 and the SEC didn’t have teams in Texas and Missouri and the national championship didn’t always go to one team and we liked it!

Of course, this is the last year of divisions in the SEC, of a four-team playoff and – probably – the Pac-12.

We will enjoy it, but we know crazy is around the corner. I know I will but there are things I am not looking forward to and Dooley’s Dozen is here to give you 12 of them.

Mertz bashing

It’s difficult to find a lot of Florida fans who haven’t already started because of his lackluster career at Wisconsin. Graham Mertz needs to turn off his social media all season. It’s going to get to the point where he is getting killed after a win because – say it with me – nobody suffers winning like Gator fans.

Replay delays

You know they are coming. The officials will gather around and discuss what the call should be and then just before the next snap the dude buzzes down and we have time to cook a couple of burgers on the grill before they come up with a ruling. And it still doesn’t mean that the six-minute delay in the game resulted in the correct answer.

Busted defensive assignments

Man, have we seen a few of those over the years. In the last three, Florida has not had inferior athletes. They just haven’t been able to make plays or do their jobs on that side of the ball. It’s depressing to think that this was once DBU.

The wave

In the Swamp, it still comes out and always when Florida has the ball to make sure the crowd noise interferes with the play calling. Sheesh. This is so cliché that it even still exists. There was one good wave. It was in “Field of Dreams”. The rest are annoying.

Remembering who went were

There will be points this season when they start talking about a team and you will have to stop and think about what conference they will be in next year. I still think Maryland is in the ACC.

... and also cursing the conversation

Whether you were burned by realignment or not, you are going to be talked out by the time the actual games begin. But we will be deep into the season and the talking heads will still be treating it like a trending topic. Let it go. Let’s worry about it next talking season.

Rocky Top and the War Chant

That sounds like it would be a good nickname for a CW sitcom. But every other year, Florida fans have to be exposed to their two least favorite songs in the history of music (third on the list is “Sunglasses at Night”). It’s cruel and it’s unusual.

Traffic

One thing about the SEC, these are mostly college towns that don’t have the infrastructure to handle game days. Which is why you hear combinations of curse words you didn’t know were possible on the ride in. And that ride after a loss is unbearable.

Big-game blowouts

If you are on the giving end of these, they are fine. But when you get all of your snacks and drinks ready and invite people over and the next thing you know you’re watching the Nature Channel, it hasn’t been what you were hoping for.

Seeing Gators playing against Gators

Once a Gator, right? With the transfer portal becoming more popular than Taylor Swift’s ticket manager, there are plenty of them out and a handful of them will play against Florida. And what if Florida somehow got matched against Cincinnati in a bowl game and faced Emory Jones? I don’t like those games.

The 12-inch seats

Maybe they are bigger. But it seems like the bleacher seats are a foot wide. Trouble is, the guy sitting on both sides of you has a 40-inch butt and a penchant for spilling his drinks. Have fun!

Florida being less than relevant

I don’t want to say irrelevant because the guys who have said that were, well, talking about the Gators. Right? We all know that this can’t last. We also know not to get too excited too early. I just want to see Florida make it to a bowl game that the players want to show up for. That would be a change.

