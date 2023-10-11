Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things Gators fans need to know about South Carolina

It almost feels like Florida is playing must-win games every week. This must be another one.

The Gators go to their least favorite place — which would be anywhere that requires a flight — to face South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.

You know all about Florida’s woes away from home where Billy Napier is 1-7, 1-5 in true road games.

Napier has tried to change things up with travel this week, but the one thing Florida needs to do is get off to a fast start. For once.

The Dooley’s Dozen gives you 12 things you need to know about the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.

Yes, it’s another one of those

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Homecoming games, that is. Nobody can possibly take the fact that you were picked for the homecoming opponent seriously anymore, can they? Hey, if it helps Florida, so be it. This is also the first of three straight games against opponents who will be coming off a bye.

And Shane Beamer hopes his helped

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Gamecocks come into this one with a serious injury problem and Beamer ordered three days of rest last week for anyone injured. The injury report will tell us who used that rest wisely.

It’s been an interesting series

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

To say the least. Florida and South Carolina only played 12 times before the Gamecocks were brought into the SEC. Florida has a commanding 30-10-3 lead in the all-time series and the Gators are 24-7 against the other USC since they started playing as conference foes.

But that’s not the interesting part

USA TODAY Sports Copyright

This game has had a lot to do with the success and failure of Florida coaches.

Steve Spurrier went 10-0 against South Carolina and Ron Zook was 3-0. Urban Meyer had perhaps the most memorable game in the series in 2006, but also lost bookend games (his first and last seasons).

Will Muschamp was fired the day after an overtime loss at home and Dan Mullen sealed his fate with a loss in Columbia.

Shane Beamer did not see this coming

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

We all know that the Gamecocks finished with huge wins over Tennessee and Clemson, so the expectations were high coming into this season. But South Carolina is 2-3 with all three losses coming away from home against ranked teams. Sound familiar?

“Nobody expected to be 2-3,” Beamer said. “I think we’re better than 2-3.”

It’s not a bad 2-3

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

But you are what your record is, right?

South Carolina led mighty Georgia 14-3 at the half before losing but were trashed by Tennessee and lost the opener to North Carolina in Charlotte. Those three teams are ranked first, 12th and 17th, respectively, in the latest US LMB Coaches Poll. The wins have been over Furman and Mississippi State.

The good and bad Spencer

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

One thing about Spencer Rattler, the fifth-year quarterback, is that you never know who is going to show up. He was bad Spencer in Gainesville last year, then great Spencer in the last two regular-season games. This year, he’s sixth in the league in passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

The statistics tell a story

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

We just don’t know what that story is. This is still a dangerous team that desperately needs to win this game, but the Gamecocks come in with the 13th-ranked offense in the SEC and a defense that is 103rd in third-down defense.

They are also tied for last in the conference (with Florida) with only nine sacks.

The running game is a struggle

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

And with the exception of the Kentucky game, Florida has been pretty good against the run. Beamer will throw a lot of guys at the Gator defense including former quarterback Luke Doty, but the leading rusher is Mario Anderson with 230 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Watch out for the X-Man

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Xavier Legette has figured it out at wide receiver. The super senior is third in the SEC in receiving with 32 catches for 606 yards. The guy can get behind a defense. Tight end Trey Knox has 17 catches for 164 yards.

Beamer ball

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida knows to watch out for trick plays on special teams. The Gators were burned for one last year when South Carolina scored its only points on a fake punt that turned into a pass to Dakereon Joyner. Frank Beamer was considered the guru of special teams play and passed it along to his son.

This is big on a smaller scale

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Look, neither of these teams is ranked, but this is a crucial game for both teams in terms of bowl eligibility. Beamer is 17-14 at South Carolina and could really use a win. Napier, of course, needs to show that his team can win on the road.

It’s a sellout. And theoretically, Florida still has a shot to win the SEC East.

There, I said it.

Read more

ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ Week 6 win

Florida football missing from AP Poll, a look at future opponents

Gators gain a vote in Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll after Vandy win

CBS Sports predicts this in-state venue for Florida football’s bowl game

Florida moves up in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 6 win

Florida’s tight end earns SEC co-Freshman of the Week honor

Where USA TODAY Sports has Florida playing its bowl game after Week 6

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire