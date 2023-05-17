Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things Gator fans fear most in football this fall

They come in the night, waking you from a deep sleep screaming something incoherently about thrown shoes and thrown temper tantrums.

OK, well maybe your nightmares are different and involve the realization you have two minutes to finish an algebra test you have not started.

But for a lot of Gator fans, they are living their nightmares on a daily basis here in the 2020s.

In my day, the Gators beat everybody and won conference titles and everybody hated Florida and we liked it.

Yeah, well, Florida’s football title drought is getting a little old and the real fear is that nobody outside of the most optimistic fan thinks it is going to change any time soon.

For this Dooley’s Dozen, we bring you the 12 things Gator fans fear most while contemplating back-to-back losing seasons.

Georgia isn’t close to done

The Bulldogs aren’t competing with Florida. They’re competing with Alabama and Ohio State and all of the other superpowers of college football. And they’re winning. On the recruiting trails, in the stadiums, in the branding battles. There is no sign of it letting up. Georgia isn’t going to give Florida anything. The Gators have to take it.

The bells and whistles may not matter

OK, so the football facility and the indoor facility were both late to the party. And they are great. But everyone has them so it’s not like you are winning recruiting battles because of your facilities. You may not lose as many and the players don’t have to walk as far to practice, but we’re still waiting for that great class.

FSU is back

The Semis may not be all the way back. We’ll see this season. But you have to spend the summer with people chatting about FSU being a real contender for the last four-team College Football Playoff. I heard in India there are 730 million people without the internet. Maybe we can move there.

Patience isn’t always a virtue

We all understand that last season turned out to be Year Zero for Billy Napier. So, that could mean a third-straight losing season for the Gators in Year One considering the brutality of the schedule. It’s not easy to be patient with anything, let alone a football program that still feels light years away from greatness.

NIL is still a problem

Florida thinks it has fixed the issues it had before and certainly it seems to be way more organized and has greater potential. But Florida is still way behind the schools it is competing with in terms of money raised. The problem is that it’s easier to talk boosters out of money when the product on the field is entertaining.

The eggs and the chicken

Of course, we all want to know which came first? So, which comes first, winning more games gets you better players or getting better players allows you to win more? The problem is that Florida is not getting better players than the teams it is trying to overcome so they go 6-7 two years in a row and the best want to go where they win more games.

We can’t have nice things

You think you nailed it in the transfer portal and you end up with a bunch of five-stars who don’t do a whole lot. You have the fourth pick in the draft after you spent all season listing his shortcomings. There have been some great players come through here in the last decade. They just didn’t have enough around them to make it work at the level UF fans were accustomed to under Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer.

You may be catching Miami at the wrong time

Or maybe not. But there is a fear that instead of playing a Miami program in the doldrums they’ll face a Hurricanes team next year that could have things figured out. We’ll see if that game stands on the schedule once the SEC figures its scheduling out for the future, but it would have been nice if that series started in 2022.

The Kentucky thing doesn’t go away

Remember that one time, in band camp, when the player from Kentucky forgot to cover Florida’s receiver on the winning touchdown? Those things used to happen to the Wildcats and Florida won 31 straight. Now, Kentucky has won two in a row, three of the last five and plays host to the Gators this season. That’s not good.

Josh Heupel is the real deal

One of the real treats of watching the Vols over the last 15 years was watching them screw up coaching hires. This one looks like trouble. If Heupel can get a defense, watch out.

Texas and Oklahoma will only make it worse

You’re going to wince when that 2024 schedule is finally announced and it’s only going to get more upsetting each year. There is nowhere to hide in the new SEC and there will be losses. Whatever happened to SEC breathers?

There is a general malaise

Now, I know it can turn around. But I have been around too many people who just don’t care anymore. They have been beaten down and are frustrated. Apathy is never good for a program. But it is also reversible. As a smart man once said, “Don’t break your ankle jumping off the bandwagon. It will be harder to get back on.”

