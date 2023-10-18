Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things about Florida football currently on the mind

You hope we are at the halfway point of this football season.

I say that because it would mean Florida is playing 14 games this season. So, if this is truly the halfway point, Florida will either play in the SEC title game or the College Football Playoff.

Neither of which even the most fervent Gator fan is not counting on.

But we’re saying there’s a chance.

Florida enters its annual bye week at 5-2, 3-1 in the SEC and the people who picked Florida sixth or seventh in the SEC East are starting to squirm.

For this Dooley’s Dozen, let’s look at UF after seven games with who knows how many games remaining. These are 12 things I think I think about this team.

It’s going to get tougher

As difficult as Florida’s schedule has been, it’s going to be even more difficult down the stretch. All the Gators have to do in the last five games is play No. 1, No. 4, No. 19 and No. 20. And only one of those games is in the Swamp.

Obviously, the best chance to get bowl eligibility is a home game against Arkansas.

Ricky don’t lose that number

OK, maybe I am the only human paying attention to the receptions by Ricky Pearsall this season and his chance to break the school record of 88 catches held by Carlos Alvarez (the Cuban Comet) and Chad Jackson (the King of the Bubble Screen).

Pearsall has 44 right now after only catching 33 passes a year ago.

And you hopefully are appreciating him

Man, whatever happens the rest of the way, stop and think about how fortunate Florida is to have him around for this season. The Arizona State transfer has to be a Biletnikoff candidate and since I vote on the award, I have some pull.

He’s a special dude in a program thick with all-star receivers over the years.

Let’s talk some defense

OK, last year I kept peppering you with stats about Florida’s historically bad defense. It’s much better this year, but the real tests are coming. Florida is 20th in the country in total defense, but in the next five games, UF will face three teams in the top 10 in the country in scoring offense and four teams in the top 30 in total offense.

The offense is a work in progress

Let’s not take too much from the South Carolina win in terms of how well the offense played. To show you how we live in a college football world that is all about offenses, Florida is averaging 421.7 yards a game… and it is 47th in the country.

The culprit really has been third downs where UF is 109th out of 130 teams in the country. That needs to get better down the stretch.

Montrell is underappreciated

I know that people love the burst that Trevor Etienne offers when healthy and fans get a little more amped when he is in the game. But Montrell Johnson has been a steady force for the Gators for the last two years and I love the way he runs with patience, waiting for the hole to appear.

Johnson leads UF with 438 yards rushing this season.

Hey, they are using the tight ends

The evolution of the offense has been more dramatic at that position than any other. A year ago, Florida’s tight ends caught 30 passes for the season. This year, they have already caught 33, led by Arlis Boardingham’s 18.

The Gators really have something in this redshirt freshman, huh?

And the running backs as receivers

One of my biggest pet peeves about the Florida offense last year was the Gators did not throw the ball to the running backs. Etienne and Johnson combined for 22 catches a year ago. They have 30 through seven games this season.

It’s a lot about the quarterback and a lot about an evolving offensive philosophy.

Alex Brown’s record is safe

He set it a thousand years ago (actually 1999) with 13 sacks in a season. Florida has gone with a lot of four-man rushes and Princely Umanmielen has played his tail off, but only has three sacks. That total leads the team.

He’s a favorite of the pro football analysts who grade how many times you beat the other guy, but it hasn’t shown up in the sack stats.

Don’t come for the turnovers

When Miguel Mitchell intercepted Spencer Rattler’s final pass of the game, it was only the second interception for the Gators this season (both coming because of pressure on the quarterback). Florida has only two fumble recoveries (Brandon Siler once had seven in a season).

Nobody fumbles against Florida. The Gators have only six turnovers for the season, two on deflected passes.

Appreciating Gutsy Graham

Mertz has been phenomenal and has a real chance to break Wayne Peace’s record (1982) for the best completion percentage for a season in school history. You also see his leadership in every game. Think about where the Gator Nation was when he announced he was coming vs. where it is now on Mertz.

Nobody’s making Fred Mertz jokes anymore.

We’re seeing it

It’s coming slower than dripping sap from a tree, but we can see the vision Billy Napier has for this program playing out this season. Florida has built some momentum, but we also know that these last five games will provide a big part of the definition of this team.

Enjoy a Saturday without stress. The remaining games will be excruciating.

