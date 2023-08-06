Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things Florida football fans have to look forward to

I have to hand it to you, the college football fan.

No matter how many times they change the rules on you, no matter how many times they move the playing field, no matter how many times you have to get used to other people living in your house, you keep coming back.

It’s like the Bill Burr joke about how “the commissioner could punt a baby with his wingtips on” and he’d still watch football.

We may not want to go that far, but after an insufferable “talking season” we’re ready for “shutting up season.”

As in, “Shut up and let your playing do the talking.”

The season is closing in to bathe you in the cool waters of the fall. OK, before I get carried away (to quote the late. Great Pee-wee Herman. “I’m a poet and don’t know it,”) the latest Dooley’s Dozen gives you 12 things I’m looking forward to the most.

And the next one will be about the 12 things I am not looking forward to.

The buzz around Gainesville before a game

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

It’s pretty intense around the stadium, but even in a Publix or a local restaurant/bar or the line to get into a bathroom on campus, there is an energy that is difficult to explain. It starts on Friday night and lasts until kickoff. Unless Miami is in town, people are pretty friendly, too. But they are wearing game faces under the makeup.

Tailgate hopping

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Love it. Just casually walk up to one (hopefully someone you know) and sample the delicacies. Maybe it’s wings and strawberry margaritas and then you sneak away to another and another and pretty soon you are full and dizzy. Nothing like it.

We can stop now

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No more talk about NIL. No more transfer portal discussions. It’s still the SEC the millennials grew up with. Let’s stop talking about what’s wrong with college football and focus on what is right. Have you been on campus on a fall football Saturday? Oh my.

The last waltz for divisions

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Personally, I don’t like the SEC dumping divisions after this season. Why is football going to eliminate the thing that makes college basketball’s postseason so successful – the Cinderella? We don’t get a vote, but I am going to try to enjoy one last two-division race. Heck, the way things are going, we could be back to divisions in three years.

Florida’s black jerseys

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Old school guys and gals think that they are not a good look, that you pull on your blue jerseys and go win the game. They will point to the hideous camouflage unis of 2017 or the jerseys with different colored arms as examples of it not working. But I still want to see them in person.

Florida vs. Tennessee

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t know how big a deal it will be because the Vols have Virginia and Florida has Utah to start the season. But it feels like this is the game that is going to tell us where both programs are going. Tennessee has zoomed past Florida, but it’s not like the Vols are that far down the road. They can be caught.

Games are big even if they aren’t any good

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

We all get so fired up for a big game whether it’s Florida-Georgia or Ohio State–Michigan. Sometimes, they get off the rails. But then the aftermath is almost as entertaining as the game itself. Everybody must be fired, the refs fixed the game and we are all getting into the portal. It’s fun.

The first night performance of “I Won’t Back Down”

Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar

Nothing quite like it. Florida’s record has not been great in those fourth quarters (16-9 at home against Power 5 teams since they started playing the song), but it has become the tradition that Florida is best known for. And when the phone lights come on, it’s as if thousands of fireflies are singing for Tommy.

Star Search

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Every year, even the most diehard fans who follow recruiting and player biorhythms can be totally surprised when a guy comes out of nowhere to be a star. We know who the stars are supposed to be, but you can’t win without players who overachieve (the Chris Doering-types) and it’s so much fun when they do.

Negative rooting

Gainesville Sun

I’ve tried to cleanse myself of it, but it’s in my DNA. Someone asked me on the radio what I am looking forward to the most this year and I said, “1. Georgia’s first loss; 2. FSU’s first loss.” It makes more games interesting, but it’s probably not healthy.

Making GameDay come here

James Gilbert/Getty Images

There is only one way for Florida to do that and that is to win. Of course, it helps when other teams are winning so that a Florida-Tennessee or Florida-FSU could be intriguing enough for the pregame show. It’s difficult to feel relevant when you never see the crew.

The third TV

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

I usually only break it out for big weekends when the Gators are on the road, but once that third TV goes up in the sports room, I am not to be bothered except for food deliveries. Man, I love college football.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire