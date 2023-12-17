Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things that will be difficult to get used in 2024

For weeks we have heard the message loud and clear from the SEC.

“It Just Means More” is still the main theme for the conference, but we have been reminded constantly about the “New Era of SEC Football.”

If you can still call it the SEC.

Think about the league when I started in the newspaper business in 19** (I did that on purpose because I don’t want to think about how long ago it was).

Back in those olden days, there were 10 SEC teams, most of whom were either on probation from the NCAA or headed there.

Now it is up to 16 with the SEC picking up two in 1991, two more in 2012 and then the latest two who will be playing big-boy football with the rest of us in 2024.

All this said, the schedule reveal on Wednesday was less of a reveal than a reminder. We already knew who was playing who, but when it was laid out end to end, it looked like 16 trips to hell and back.

The Dooley’s Dozen takes a look at the new schedules with 12 things that are going to be difficult to get used to next fall.

This is a temporary thing

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Don’t forget that this could very well be the last of the eight-game SEC schedules. Or not. We still don’t know what it is going to look like in 2025 and may not know that until the spring meetings or later. The potential of a nine-game schedule next year makes this feel as much of a one-timer as the COVID season.

Remember what I said about Florida’s schedule?

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

How it was tough, but manageable? And how they would be facing a slew of new starting quarterbacks and coaches? Then I saw the November To Forget with Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and FSU – four of them New Year’s Six bowl teams this year.

Emily Litella and I want to tell you one thing… never mind.

It’s gonna take awhile

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

For example, do we root for or against Texas in the College Football Playoffs this year? This whole thing with Oklahoma and Texas has been coming for almost two years, but it still feels weird. Not as weird as when Mizzou and Texas A&M joined. But it still feels weird and it will take some getting used to.

The commissioner told me on the podcast the other day he still has to remind himself that Rutgers and Maryland are in the Big Ten. They are, right?

And we will miss that song, man

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Da—da-da-da—da-da-da!!! Drop everything, the SEC game of the week is one. ESPN and ABC are under the gun to come up with a good one and please don’t make it the latest pop or country star or any Disney characters. The CBS theme song is a part of my life. I will miss it, but not enough to watch Iowa football.

The division bell rings for thee

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Yeah, that’s a Pink Floyd album that has nothing to do with any of this, but when I think about how hard it will be to deal with no divisions in the SEC, it leaves me uncomfortably numb. Not a fan. But it gets the best two teams in the SEC game and it’s not like these races come down to the wire.

Still, I can see this conversation – “How’s your football team doing?”

“Only lost once. We’re in ninth.”

Florida is in the West now?

Jason Parkhurst- USA TODAY Sports

No divisions, true. But Florida pulled a lot of opponents from the Wild West. Of Florida’s eight SEC opponents, five are from the artists formerly known as the SEC West. This was always about balance more than geography, which is why Florida is not playing its closest competitor Auburn.

Not this year anyway.

Wait a minute, where are the Columbias?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We knew that had already been released, but it was like seeing it for the first time that Florida won’t be playing Missouri and South Carolina. There are a lot of mini-rivalries that will take the year off (like LSU-Auburn), but that’s what still makes this weird.

As soon as you get used to an annual schedule, poof.

Bye, bye boys

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

The calendar sets up for the double byes this year, but it is more about how the SEC scheduled for an aggressive start to the season on Aug. 31. This has happened before, but a lot depends on when you get yours. Florida gets its two byes before UCF and Georgia.

Alabama’s come before Georgia and LSU. Thank you very much.

But Texas is still being Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC didn’t cave in the way the Big 12 did for so many years when it came to the Longhorn Nation. But the state gets SEC media days, Texas doesn’t play consecutive road games, has one true road game at Vandy in the first 11 weeks of the season and has byes before Oklahoma and Florida.

You’re welcome.

It’s different before the rivalries

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

There used to be a tradition that teams who finished with non-conference rivals would schedule a softie the week before.

It’s different now. Before Florida-FSU, the Gators get Ole Miss. Before the Iron Bowl, Alabama gets Oklahoma and Arkansas gets Texas A&M. Before Louisville, Kentucky gets Texas.

It’s fair and balanced

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The truth is that the strength of schedule will have to be measured by who you play in the non-conference. Because there is no team with a Georgia breeze this year (you could argue Missouri, which plays Alabama and Oklahoma).

Florida is the only team that plays three Power 5 teams this year in its non-conference schedule.

You can make plans

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The league is working with ABC and ESPN to get the schedule to you quicker (and with more fanfare) and that includes game times. I have never grasped why college basketball and baseball can schedule entire seasons but football waits on most games.

Anyway, they have heard us. And with seven home games, advance warning is imperative.

